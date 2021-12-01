$40,000 STRIPS Hackathon: Participate NOW!

1,581 reads

The goal of this hackathon is to find economic and technical vulnerabilities of our STRIPS contracts. $40,000 USDC award pot will be given out according to a points formula:Critical severity (6-10 score) Pot size = $25,000 pot size (3-5 score) pot size = $10,000. Submit findings using issues using this [form] and submit your findings to the Strips-finance hackathon. If you can find anything similarly severe which is not mentioned in the report, you will get a score of 8 out of 10* If you find technical issues such as your severity score is likely to be 5: