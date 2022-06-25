DeSci: Decentralized Science as Our Chance to Recover the Real Science by @alexbiojs has won the first position! UST/Luna Meltdown & The Lessons That I've Learned So Far by @bin.nguyen has bagged two prizes! It is the most read story and has won the second place through voting. In the third place, we have a piece of poetry: Version 0.3.19: A Poem by @singularpoet.

Heyo Hackers! HackerNoon hosted the Decentralized Internet Writing Contest in collaboration with QuickNode for 3 months where the writers got a chance to win money from a whopping 5,000 USDT monthly prize pool.





Here we are with the final announcement of the #Decentralized-Internet writing contest winners!

Top 10 nominations

First, we picked all the stories tagged with #Decentralized-Internet on HackerNoon, published in April. Then we picked the top 10 stories, using 60:30:10 weightage respectively, to:





Number of hours read

The number of people reached

The freshness of the content



Here is the list of our top 10 contenders:





Winners!

As usual, we created a poll in HackerNoon's writing contest channel and asked the editors to vote. So here are the results:





Our modern science is damaged by the «sickness» caused by centralization and our monetary system. For us to have real science, we need to redesign the context it lives in. We need to redesign the system. Decentralization might «heal» our science from within. It could allow our science to be defined by the people and serve their interests.







Yay @alexbiojs! You have won 2,500 USDT!!

UST/Luna Meltdown & The Lessons That I've Learned So Far by @bin.nguyen has bagged two prizes! It is the most read story and has won second place through voting.

Congratulations @bin.nguyen, you’ve won 2,000 USDT in total! Look at those 40k+ reads!!! Well deserved!





The UST/Luna crash proved to us (again) that we probably need some regulations on digital assets. This is for ensuring that the investors’ funds are safe, and are subject to minimum risks.

In the third place, we have a piece of poetry: Version 0.3.19: A Poem by @singularpoet





@singularpoet has won 500 USDT!





The decision came from the onramp cloud— from offramp sources predicting procurement strategies maintained in the main, in the database system related to the regulators of interest accounts.

We called it the neural net mobilityof intelligent learning machines or the enterprise of knit system kits turned to accurate frameworks part as a cityswitch for now—Which makes the decision the very best.

“And it's always there if you need it.”









On that note, let’s wrap up the glorious Decentralised Internet Contest! A huge thanks to our sponsor QuickNode, and all the participants.





Congratulations to all the winners! We will contact y’all shortly. See contests.hackernoon.com to check all the running writing contests!

