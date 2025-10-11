The Day the CEO of Meta Stopped to Like My Vision

Author’s note: “It may sound like a silly or superficial story, but to me, it wasn’t. Sometimes, small gestures carry enormous meaning. Seeing a notification with the name of one of the greatest entrepreneurs of our generation was one of those moments that mark you — not for the ‘status,’ but for the impact it had on me. I’m not writing this to brag, but to share an experience that motivated me and might inspire someone else who also believes that sharing visions about technology can touch others.” Author’s note: “It may sound like a silly or superficial story, but to me, it wasn’t. Sometimes, small gestures carry enormous meaning. Seeing a notification with the name of one of the greatest entrepreneurs of our generation was one of those moments that mark you — not for the ‘status,’ but for the impact it had on me. I’m not writing this to brag, but to share an experience that motivated me and might inspire someone else who also believes that sharing visions about technology can touch others.” Context I was excited about the launch of Meta’s new smart glasses. For anyone who watched it, it felt like science fiction: sending a message without a keyboard or mouse. Something truly futuristic, full of potential for developers and new forms of interaction. So, I decided to write my perspective on what that meant for the Meta ecosystem and how it could change everything. Some Meta developers even liked the post. But the real surprise came the next morning: when I woke up and checked my notifications — there it was. His name. Mark Zuckerberg. What It Meant to Me If you’ve been following me, you’ve probably heard about RecomendeMe, the project I’ve been building — which some describe as a “hub for cultural discovery.” It was born from my desire to create an infrastructure that connects people through their discoveries and recommendations. RecomendeMe Throughout my life, I’ve drawn inspiration from names like Gates, Jobs, Dorsey, Musk, and Zuckerberg himself — and from computing pioneers like Von Neumann, Alan Kay, Linus Torvalds, Wozniak, and Guido van Rossum. Each of them, in their own way, showed me that technology can be both a practical tool and a driving force for transformation. In that moment, the like touched something deeper — the kid who once dreamed of presenting ideas to those great names. Of course, it wasn’t a meeting or a direct conversation, but even in a virtual space, a simple gesture became fuel during a time full of doubts about RecomendeMe. That validation came just one day after we got a “no” from a Brazilian investment fund. I was asking myself: Is it worth continuing? Does this even matter? And then came the notification — reminding me that sometimes we move forward not because we have all the answers, but because small signs tell us we’re on the right path. About Zuck Of course, Zuckerberg is a controversial figure, surrounded by debate. But denying the impact he and his vision have had on technology would be naïve. For many, The Social Network movie shaped an almost mythical image of him. I didn’t start coding because of that film, but I’ll admit — when I watched it, it gave me an extra spark of motivation. Seeing his name connected to one of my notifications doesn’t change who I am, but it reminded me of something important: in the end, technology is about connection. And if even a single like can cross borders and make the world a bit more connected and equal — that’s worth something. Conclusion In the end, it’s not about the like itself. It’s about what it represents — the confirmation that ideas, once put into the world, can travel much farther than we imagine. We live in a time when technology can transform not only businesses but also personal journeys. And in this landscape, every idea matters — even the ones that seem silly, exaggerated, or too small. If there’s one thing I learned from this experience, it’s that sharing your vision is always worth it. An idea kept in your head dies there. But an idea shared can touch someone, inspire, and open paths. So, if I could leave one message, it would be this: never underestimate the power of sharing what you think. Write, publish, post. Technology is built that way — brick by brick, idea by idea. If even a simple like can cross digital borders and change the course of a day, imagine the impact of thousands of ideas being shared and connected. That’s what I believe the future holds — and that’s what I keep chasing with RecomendeMe.