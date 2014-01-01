Hi, I'm Lucas 😄 Since 2014 - I have been in contact with the world of programming. I remember that my first steps were taken on a website called CodeAcademy where I was able to learn about HTML, CSS, JS and PHP, during this period I was curious to know how software worked and I saw concepts related to languages: C, C++, Assembly. Nowadays I seek to combine technology with entrepreneurship in a way that can help many people around the world
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @1uc4sm4theus's 2 stories for 1 days 10 hours and 32 minutes.
tech-lead
career-advice
technology
productivity
dev
tech-leadership
leading-a-software-team
hackernoon-top-story
5G
VR
AR
Mixed Reality
Venture Capital
Work/ed For: Laniaq, Quora, RecomendeMe.com.br, Itaú, CitiBank, Amazon, IFRN
Shareholder at: RecomendeMe, LavaiLavemTurismo, Laniaq
Also Hodls: Dash, BitCoin