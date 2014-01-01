Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    profile-img

    Hi, I'm Lucas 😄 Since 2014 - I have been in contact with the world of programming. I remember that my first steps were taken on a website called CodeAcademy where I was able to learn about HTML, CSS, JS and PHP, during this period I was curious to know how software worked and I saw concepts related to languages: C, C++, Assembly. Nowadays I seek to combine technology with entrepreneurship in a way that can help many people around the world

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @1uc4sm4theus's 2 stories for 1 days 10 hours and 32 minutes.

    #Interests

    tech-lead

    career-advice

    technology

    productivity

    dev

    tech-leadership

    leading-a-software-team

    hackernoon-top-story

    5G

    VR

    AR

    Mixed Reality

    Venture Capital

    #Vested-Interests

    Work/ed For: Laniaq, Quora, RecomendeMe.com.br, Itaú, CitiBank, Amazon, IFRN

    Shareholder at: RecomendeMe, LavaiLavemTurismo, Laniaq

    Also Hodls: Dash, BitCoin


    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    AK DEV, The Developer

    profile-img