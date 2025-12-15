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The 3-Word Advice I Got From Paul Graham

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by1uc4sm4theus@1uc4sm4theus

Just a Web Guy

December 15th, 2025
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startups#startup-advice#paul-graham#ycombinator#leadership#sam-altman#programming#business#business-growth

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