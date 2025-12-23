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The Communication Habits That Help Startups Build Real Authority

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byLomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

December 23rd, 2025
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Lomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

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life-hacking#communication#leadership-communication#startup-advice#workplace-communication#boardroom-communication#branding-strategy#leadership-soft-skills#high-impact-communication

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