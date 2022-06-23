The #Blockchain Writing Contest: May 2022 Results Announced!

Hey Hackers! We are back again with the results announcement for The Blockchain Writing Contest brought to you by HackerNoon and Tatum. In the FIRST place we have: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Now Dogecoin to the Moon by @viralruchir! The SECOND place goes to “Proof of Stake is an Old Solution” by @atrigueiro!! In the THIRD place, we have @kanny’s “How the Upcoming 'Merge' of Ethereum Impacts Cryptocurrency”. Last but not least, the award for the most read story ALSO goes to @viralruchir’s Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Now Dogecoin to the Moon.

Hey Hackers! We are back again with the results announcement for The Blockchain Writing Contest brought to you by HackerNoon and Tatum.





Let’s take a look at the nominees and the winners for May!





The Blockchain Writing Contest May 2022 Nominations & Winners

We picked all the stories tagged with the #blockchain tag on HackerNoon, published in May 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:





Number of hours read The number of people reached The freshness of the content



Here are the top 10 nominations:









Elon Musk has recently purchased a section of the popular social media platform, Twitter. With Musk's announcement, the Dogecoin cryptocurrency is now looking toward the moon for its future development and goals. In this article, we talk about how Elon Musk made a huge purchase of Twitter stock and what this means for Dogecoin. The article details how Dogecoin was created to be an ironic joke and why Elon Musk's purchase is bad news for this cryptocurrency.

Congratulations @viralruchir on the dub and winning 500 USDT !!!









The Proof of Stake system we are operating under right now is looking a bit shaky. The meltdown of the global financial systems in 2008–09 prompted “Satoshi Nakomoto” to create Bitcoin. The cry of a new era in money ruled the day back then. The central banks will be able to handle this just fine was the position of many in 2008-09.





Congratulations @atrigueiro on winning 200 USDT!!





'Merge' is not a topic you get to see regularly, nor is it something people who buy Ethereum are too familiar with. Ethereum is computer software that provides a digital ledger using blockchain technology. It has become the best way to grow many crypto applications and assets used for commercial purposes, including NFTs , native tokens, and lending products. Unlike the popular belief that an individual owns Ethereum, Ethereum is not owned by anyone but managed by a group of developers.

Congratulations @kanny on coming in third and winning 100 USDT !!

On that note, let’s wrap up the announcement! We will contact the winners shortly. Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com to see the current and upcoming writing contests!

See you all next month!