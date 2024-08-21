The #bitcoin Writing Contest by Rootstock and HackerNoon: Round 1 Results 🎉

Greetings, Hackers!
Welcome to the first winners' announcement for the #bitcoin writing contest, presented by Rootstock and HackerNoon.
Submissions for Round 1 opened on May 22 and since then, we’ve published over 60
Reading about the #bitcoin writing contest for the first time?
No worries—there are still 2 more rounds and 10 more winners to be announced.
We’re seeking submissions that include technical insights on SDKs, APIs, smart contracts, and tutorials for building on Bitcoin, as well as discussions on topics like Runes, ordinals, layer 2 solutions, and sidechains. See the full list of writing prompts
Submission Timelines:
Let’s meet our finalists!
What are Layer 2 Solutions on Bitcoin and How Do They Work? by @defidiver
This Is How You Can Develop a Decentralized Email System on the Blockchain by
From Ethereum to Bitcoin: Smart Contract Development on Rootstock by @adesanoye.samson1
Bitcoin Adoption & Planetary Sovereignty - One And The Same? by @dok333
The Hidden Hand: Is Paper Bitcoin Suppressing BTC Prices? by @eduardoprospero
Don't Get Excited About Those Daily Announcements of Financial Institutions Buying Bitcoin by @ssaurel
Shout out to all our finalists for sharing truly inspired contributions!
After a thorough review by HackerNoon’s editors, we’re excited to reveal the top 3 entries for Round 1 of the #bitcoin writing contest, along with bonus prizes for 2 additional writers!
The time-traveler Reddit post is famous for introducing “The Citadel” concept to the ecosystem. In general, it predicts Bitcoin taking over and the unimaginable horrors caused by the population refusing to spend it. Let's analyze his predictions and see what did he get right.
Congratulations
Create your NFTs on the Rootstock network with this simple guide. You might unlock your earning potential off NFTs once you can mint NFTs securely on RSK.
Congratulations
Learn how to build a decentralized application (DApp) on the Rootstock blockchain using Next.js, TypeScript, and Solidity. This guide covers setting up your development environment, writing smart contracts, and integrating them with a front-end framework.
Congratulations
Here are the bonus prize winners for round 1 of the #bitcoin writing contest, listed in no particular order:
Congratulations
Congratulations
Congratulations once again to all our winners. Thank you for your hard work!
Note: You must contact us within 60 days of the winners’ announcement to claim your reward.
We’ve got plenty of contests waiting for you!
