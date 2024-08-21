The #bitcoin Writing Contest by Rootstock and HackerNoon: Round 1 Results 🎉

Search icon
    by HackerNoon Writing Contests AnnouncementsAugust 21st, 2024
    Round 1 of the #Bitcoin Writing Contest has concluded with exciting finalists and winners announced. Check out the top 10 entries, including our top 3 winners and bonus prize recipients. Don't miss your chance to join Round 2, running from July 22 to September 21, 2024. Visit contests.hackernoon.com for more details and upcoming opportunities!
    HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements

    Greetings, Hackers!


    Welcome to the first winners' announcement for the #bitcoin writing contest, presented by Rootstock and HackerNoon.


    Submissions for Round 1 opened on May 22 and since then, we’ve published over 60 #bitcoin stories, which together racked up over 191k page views and generated more than 3 days of reading time. Kudos to all the participants!

    Reading about the #bitcoin writing contest for the first time?

    No worries—there are still 2 more rounds and 10 more winners to be announced. Enter now!


    We’re seeking submissions that include technical insights on SDKs, APIs, smart contracts, and tutorials for building on Bitcoin, as well as discussions on topics like Runes, ordinals, layer 2 solutions, and sidechains. See the full list of writing prompts here.


    Submission Timelines:

    • Round 2: August 1 — September 30, 2024 [11:59 PM EST]
    • Round 3: October 1 — November 30, 2024 [11:59 PM EST]


    Let’s meet our finalists!

    The #bitcoin Writing Contest: Round 1 Finalists


    Shout out to all our finalists for sharing truly inspired contributions!

    After a thorough review by HackerNoon’s editors, we’re excited to reveal the top 3 entries for Round 1 of the #bitcoin writing contest, along with bonus prizes for 2 additional writers!

    Here are the winners of Round 1 of the #bitcoin Writing Contest…


    3rd place 🏆

    The time-traveler Reddit post is famous for introducing “The Citadel” concept to the ecosystem. In general, it predicts Bitcoin taking over and the unimaginable horrors caused by the population refusing to spend it. Let's analyze his predictions and see what did he get right.

    Congratulations @eduardoprospero! You’ve won $1000

    2nd place 🏆

    Create your NFTs on the Rootstock network with this simple guide. You might unlock your earning potential off NFTs once you can mint NFTs securely on RSK.

    Congratulations @induction! You’ve won $1500

    1st place 🏆

    Learn how to build a decentralized application (DApp) on the Rootstock blockchain using Next.js, TypeScript, and Solidity. This guide covers setting up your development environment, writing smart contracts, and integrating them with a front-end framework.

    Congratulations @nikku876! You’ve won $2000

    Now for the Bonus Prizes

    Here are the bonus prize winners for round 1 of the #bitcoin writing contest, listed in no particular order:

    Congratulations @oliveremeka! You’ve won $650

    Congratulations @web3tales! You’ve won $650.

    Congratulations once again to all our winners. Thank you for your hard work!


    How to Claim Your HackerNoon Writing Contest Prize

    • Contact [email protected] and [email protected] from the email address linked to your winning HackerNoon account.
    • We will validate your claim and share a form requesting your details for reward distribution.
    • You’ll receive your winnings in 2-4 weeks after completing the form.

    Note: You must contact us within 60 days of the winners’ announcement to claim your reward.

    Ready to be a winner?

    We’ve got plenty of contests waiting for you!

    Head over to contests.hackernoon.com to see what's up for grabs and maybe snag a spot on our next winners' list!



