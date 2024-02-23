The Bitcoin Mining Writing Contest by GoMining: Results Announced!





Greetings! Welcome to the results announcement of the HackerNoon Bitcoin Mining Writing Contest in partnership with GoMining. The contest was held from January 1st to Jan 31st on the topics of #bitcoin-mining - unraveling its history, dissecting its mechanics, and forecasting its future! We thank you all for participating in the contest and making it a success. We appreciate your participation!!!









The Bitcoin Mining Writing Contest: Finalists





🏆 …and the winner of the Bitcoin Mining Writing Contest is:





Well-deserved, @maken8! You have won $1000!

Here are the next steps to claim your prize:

Please contact [email protected] and [email protected] using the email ID attached to the winner's HackerNoon account.

We will validate your claim and share a form requesting your bank details for reward distribution.

You will receive your winnings in 2-4 weeks after filling out the form.





Please note that you must contact us within 60 days after the winners’ announcement date.

GoMining is happy to sponsor the Bitcoin Mining Writing Contest in partnership with HackerNoon. GoMining is a global bitcoin mining company operating nine data centers across the globe. Mine BTC with GoMining NFTs, backed by real computing power, and unlock daily rewards. Start your free trial period today.





The HackerNoon writing contests primarily aim to celebrate quality content and recruit educational stories for our community. We congratulate all the finalists. However, the Editorial team can ban a writer and/or disqualify a story if we find any misconduct like plagiarism, use of AI, copyright infringement, or disinformation.





