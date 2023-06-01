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The Best Way to Visualize Someone's Credit History

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byEvgeny Bondkowski@evengy

UX/UI Designer, Illustrator, Art director

June 1st, 2023
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Why a Product Designer Needs Illustrations, and How to Draw Them Quickly

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Evgeny Bondkowski@evengy

UX/UI Designer, Illustrator, Art director

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product-management#ui-ux#ux-research#tables-and-charts#data-visualization#fintech#design#web-design#product-design

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