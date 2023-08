Too Long; Didn't Read

In this article, I will be sharing with you 7 awesome React UI libraries that you should check out. [Tremor] is a low-level, opinionated UI component library to build dashboards. Planby is a component for a quick implementation of EPG, live streaming timelines, schedules, music events, timelines and many more ideas. Re-F|ex is a React flex-based layout component library which I created because none of the components I found out there could satisfy my requirements.