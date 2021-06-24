The 5 Most Powerful Female Characters in Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat has one of the most unique fighting game rosters out there, from gods to a bug woman and even a run-of-the-mill police officer. There’s a ton of strong fighters in the series, some more than others, and there are some warriors that are powerful beyond belief. Here are the 5 most powerful Mortal Kombat female characters.

Powerful Female Mortal Kombat Characters List

5. Cassie Cage

4. Kronika

3. D’vorah

2. Kitana

1. Sindel

5. Cassie Cage

The daughter of Earthrealm heroes, Sonya Blade and Johnny Cage, it was destiny for Cassie Cage to be a powerful fighter. Having a Special Forces officer as a mother, and being a descendant of ancient warriors really does wonders for someone’s fighting skills; with Cassie having the best skills of both of her parents.

Following in the footsteps of her mother, Cassie also joined the Special Forces and has become the leader of the new generation of Mortal Kombat heroes.

How strong she is has never been more clear than at the end of Mortal Kombat X when she has to go against the Elder God, Shinnok; an Elder God is one of the highest, most powerful beings in the Mortal Kombat universe.

When it came down to the wire, Cassie had to fight Shinnok to save Earthrealm and won. This puts her on an elite list of fighters who have successfully beaten an Elder God, a list that includes her father and her best friend, Jacqui Briggs.

4. Kronika

The most recent final boss of the series, Kronika is the Time Keeper of the Mortal Kombat timeline; meaning that the entire course of the universe is in her hands.

This puts her above the status of an Elder God, and in fact, she is the mother of Shinnok and Cetrion, another Elder God. Kronika’s goal in Mortal Kombat is to restart the timeline to evenly balance the universe, so that good and bad battle each other forever.

Controlling the timeline itself, Kronika sounds pretty strong. So, why isn’t she higher on this list of the strongest Mortal Kombat female characters? Because she doesn’t do anything spectacular.

In a game about killing people, she killed no one. Although to be fair to Kronika, she did at least restart the timeline; only to be killed by Fire God Liu Kang.

3. D’vorah

Although she isn’t a big boss in the Mortal Kombat games, D’vorah might as well be; considering that she has taken down numerous fighters. D’vorah is a humanoid insect who has appeared in the most recent Mortal Kombat games.

What makes D’vorah stand out is that she isn’t evil just for the sake of being evil, everything she does is to ensure the survival of her hive; it doesn’t matter to her which side of the coin she’s on.

Apart from the survival skills that she’s acquired for her and her race to survive, D’vorah is also a powerful fighter. She’s only been in two games, but the amount of long-standing Mortal Kombat characters she has killed is pretty high.

Mileena, Baraka, and even Scorpion have died at the hands of D’vorah. Although Scorpion did beat her in a 1-1 fight, she snuck up on him and stabbed him with poison.

2. Kitana

One of the most popular Mortal Kombat female characters, Kitana has been a powerful fighter since her introduction in Mortal Kombat 2.

Kitana has fought for a long time to make Outworld a better place and to bring peace between Outworld and Earthrealm, often fighting against her sister Mileena to do so. She’s always equipped with her fans and has proven on more than one occasion to be a deadly fighter.

In Mortal Kombat 11, she went head to head against her adopted father and the series’ biggest villain, Shao Kahn. In the end, she would kill Kahn, become ruler of Outworld, and successfully unite Outworld’s different species. Not many people can say that they have beaten Mortal Kombat’s big baddie, putting her in a tier alongside Liu Kang and Raiden.

1. Sindel

Speaking of Kitana, this list would be incomplete without mentioning her mother, Sindel. Although her backstory is convoluted because of retcons, the one constant is that she’s always been a strong and unique fighter. With the ability to use banshee-like screams and her living hair, Sindel can stand toe to toe with any Mortal Kombat fighter.

In Mortal Kombat (2011), she is revived to help Outworld invade Earthrealm, and she deserves the Outworld MVP award because she turned the tides of war fairly easily. Without breaking a sweat she killed Smoke, Stryker, Kabal, Jax, Cyber Sub-Zero, Jade, and Kitana.

Eventually, she would be killed by Nightwolf, but he had to sacrifice himself for it to work. For the cherry on top, in Mortal Kombat 11, she would also defeat an Elder God; just in case killing eight characters wasn’t enough for you.

Sindel, without a shadow of a doubt, is not only the strongest Mortal Kombat female character, but she’s one of the strongest fighters in the franchise. We can’t wait to see what happens with the character in future Mortal Kombat installments.

