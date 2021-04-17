The 25 Funniest Warzone Memes on the Internet

Call of Duty: Warzone is the most famous battle royale on earth, with the game’s player base averaging 85 million. The game has had many different iterations throughout the battle royale’s life cycle and has faced issues concerning game-breaking hacks and glitches.

Nevertheless, the game's player base has continued to grow, helping to shape the game into today’s battle royale. As with all popular games, meme culture has built around Warzone. Here are 25 of the funniest Warzone memes on the internet.

Gulag Memes

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Warzone Verdansk Memes

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit





Credit: Reddit



Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Gun Specific Warzone Memes

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

General Warzone Memes

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Final Thoughts

I hope you enjoyed this great selection of memes. As Call of Duty: Warzone continues to evolve with the introduction of new seasons, the games meme culture will also grow.

In the coming months, expect to see more Warzone memes that are sure to get even funnier as Activision shakes up Warzone with the introduction of new maps, events and modes. For everything Call of Duty: Warzone related, keep it locked on Hacker Noon.

