Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium Crypto VPN
Hackernoon logoThe 25 Funniest Warzone Memes on the Internet by@jackboreham

The 25 Funniest Warzone Memes on the Internet

April 17th 2021 419 reads
Jack Boreham Hacker Noon profile picture

@jackborehamJack Boreham

I'm a freelance writer, podcaster and content creator. You can check out my work on my website PixelPolitics.co.uk

Call of Duty: Warzone is the most famous battle royale on earth, with the game’s player base averaging 85 million. The game has had many different iterations throughout the battle royale’s life cycle and has faced issues concerning game-breaking hacks and glitches. 

Nevertheless, the game's player base has continued to grow, helping to shape the game into today’s battle royale. As with all popular games, meme culture has built around Warzone. Here are 25 of the funniest Warzone memes on the internet.

Gulag Memes

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Warzone Verdansk Memes

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Gun Specific Warzone Memes

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

General Warzone Memes

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Credit: Reddit

Final Thoughts 

I hope you enjoyed this great selection of memes. As Call of Duty: Warzone continues to evolve with the introduction of new seasons, the games meme culture will also grow. 

In the coming months, expect to see more Warzone memes that are sure to get even funnier as Activision shakes up Warzone with the introduction of new maps, events and modes. For everything Call of Duty: Warzone related, keep it locked on Hacker Noon.

Also, check out,

  1. The Strongest Pokémon Champions Ranked
  2. 9 Best Body Mods for Skyrim
  3. The 25 Funniest Roblox Memes in 2021































































































































































































Jack Boreham Hacker Noon profile picture
by Jack Boreham @jackboreham. I'm a freelance writer, podcaster and content creator. You can check out my work on my website PixelPolitics.co.ukRead my stories
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Book a Demo. Ship Fast. Rest Easy. LaunchDarkly. by @LaunchDarkly
#promoted
Is a New Nintendo Switch Model Coming in 2021? by @jackboreham
#gaming
What Inspired us to Write About Games? by @jackboreham
#slogging
What was your favorite video game of 2020? by @joseh
#slogging
10 PSN Games and DLC to Buy Before The Store Shuts Down Forever by @bryoreotendo2021
#gaming
5 Roblox Anime Games to Get Lost In by @nicolasng
#roblox
Godzilla Battle Line Receives New Gameplay Trailer & Key Art by @wheeljack84
#godzilla

Tags

#gaming#gaming-fellowship#blogging-fellowship#warzone#call-of-duty#cod-warzone-memes#warzone-memes#memes
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.