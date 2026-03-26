T-REX Network & Zama Launch Institutional-Grade Confidentiality Infrastructure for RWA Tokenization

Paris, France, March 26th, 2026, Chainwire Zama becomes the default confidentiality layer for the T-REX Ledger\nPrivacy, compliance, and interoperability built into public blockchain infrastructure\nFHE-powered confidential settlement enabling secure institutional adoption at scale Zama becomes the default confidentiality layer for the T-REX Ledger Privacy, compliance, and interoperability built into public blockchain infrastructure FHE-powered confidential settlement enabling secure institutional adoption at scale T-REX Network, the multi-chain RWA orchestration layer supported by Apex Group, which services $3.5 trillion in assets, has partnered with Zama, the pioneer in Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), to integrate native confidentiality into the T-REX Ledger. T-REX Network Zama This collaboration marks a pivotal move in bringing regulated financial markets onchain by combining Zama’s encryption expertise with the ERC-3643 standard, which currently secures $32 billion in tokenized assets. The initiative is further bolstered by Apex Group’s recent commitment to adopt the T-REX Ledger as its default infrastructure, with a target of $100 billion in tokenized assets by June 2027. The Missing Layer for Institutional Blockchain Adoption Decentralized blockchains are public by design. Every transaction, balance, and position is permanently visible to anyone. For regulated financial markets, this is a fundamental dealbreaker. For years financial institutions responded by building private chains, seeking the control and confidentiality that public infrastructure could not provide. In doing so, they created new silos, sacrificed interoperability, and ultimately captured little of the efficiency that blockchain technology promised. Institutions cannot risk exposing sensitive investor data, portfolio positions, and trading strategies on a public ledger. Yet without access to the public blockchain infrastructure, the efficiency and interoperability promised for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) remains out of reach. Now with confidentiality and control directly at the token level, they can finally use interoperable public ledgers without sacrificing compliance and security. A crucial step for these institutions to scale RWAs. Confidentiality, Compliance and Interoperability, Built Into the Same Infrastructure The T-REX Ledger is a neutral Layer 2 blockchain for compliant and interoperable digital securities, serving as the single source of truth across a multi-chain environment. Built to serve tokens issued on the ERC-3643 standard, it unifies identity and compliance into a single interoperable infrastructure designed to connect with major public blockchains. Through this partnership, Zama will provide the native confidentiality layer for the T-REX Ledger using FHE, a cryptographic solution that allows smart contracts to compute without ever needing to decrypt the data. This enables financial institutions to issue, manage, and trade digital assets on the upcoming T-REX public blockchains while keeping sensitive data confidential, with the same discretion expected from traditional financial systems. The collaboration, born within a working group of the ERC3643 association, addresses one of the most significant barriers to institutional blockchain adoption: enabling the efficiency of public infrastructure while preserving the confidentiality required by regulated financial markets. Integrating Zama’s FHE protocol into the T-REX Ledger, results in a scalable, compliant, and privacy-preserving foundation for institutional finance to operate onchain. Building the Standard for Confidential Onchain Finance “The T-REX Ledger was built to be the trusted multi-chain orchestration layer for institutional RWAs, but trust also means privacy," said Joachim Lebrun, Co-Founder of T-REX Network and Lead Author of the ERC-3643 standard. “The T-REX Ledger was built to be the trusted multi-chain orchestration layer for institutional RWAs, but trust also means privacy," said Joachim Lebrun, Co-Founder of T-REX Network and Lead Author of the ERC-3643 standard. "Integrating Zama's FHE Protocol directly into the T-REX Ledger means institutions can finally operate fully onchain without exposing their confidential data to the world. That is the missing piece for unlocking real institutional scale.” "Integrating Zama's FHE Protocol directly into the T-REX Ledger means institutions can finally operate fully onchain without exposing their confidential data to the world. That is the missing piece for unlocking real institutional scale.” “Our goal is to make Zama the confidentiality layer for public blockchains, enabling institutions and investors to operate onchain with the same level of privacy they expect offchain,” said Dr. Rand Hindi, Co-Founder and CEO of Zama. “Our goal is to make Zama the confidentiality layer for public blockchains, enabling institutions and investors to operate onchain with the same level of privacy they expect offchain,” said Dr. Rand Hindi, Co-Founder and CEO of Zama. “This collaboration with T-REX Network demonstrates that confidentiality is not an optional feature for institutional blockchain adoption — it is foundational infrastructure. Together, we are enabling digital asset markets to scale securely, efficiently, and with trust.” “This collaboration with T-REX Network demonstrates that confidentiality is not an optional feature for institutional blockchain adoption — it is foundational infrastructure. Together, we are enabling digital asset markets to scale securely, efficiently, and with trust.” Institutional Confidentiality as Shared Infrastructure By embedding FHE confidentiality layer directly into the T-REX Ledger, T-REX Network and Zama are establishing privacy as a core infrastructure for institutional tokenization, rather than a standalone feature. This shared foundation enables regulated institutions to participate in public blockchain ecosystems without compromising operational security or market integrity. The partnership represents a key step toward large-scale institutional adoption of tokenized real-world assets, where compliance, interoperability, and confidentiality are built into the infrastructure from the start. About T-REX Network T-REX Network is the largest ecosystem for compliant RWA tokenization built on the ERC-3643 standard, with more than $32 billion in assets tokenized. Born from years of industry collaboration, T-REX exists to solve the core challenge of scaling tokenization across blockchains without breaking compliance. T-REX Network Through T-REX Ledger, a canonical cross-chain compliance reference layer, and the T-REX AppStore, which connects ERC-3643 assets to natively compatible applications, T-REX Network enables regulated assets to move to wherever liquidity exists with speed, trust, and control. Its mission is to turn tokenization from isolated pilots into a connected, compliant open finance system that finally works at global scale. About Zama Zama is a cryptography company building state-of-the-art Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) solutions for blockchain. Its protocol enables confidentiality on public blockchains, allowing digital assets to be issued, managed, and traded privately onchain. Zama Founded by FHE pioneer Dr. Pascal Paillier and entrepreneur Dr. Rand Hindi, Zama brings together one of the world’s largest teams of FHE researchers and engineers and supports a global ecosystem of developers building confidential applications. Contact PR & Communications Director Julia André Zama julia.andre@zama.org This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program Program Program Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are speculative, complex, and involve high risks. This can mean high prices volatility and potential loss of your initial investment. You should consider your financial situation, investment purposes, and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. 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