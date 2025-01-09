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Stuck at Work? Ditch the Office Mindset and Start Acting Like You Only Have One Day to Win

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byHaimeng Zhou@haimeng

Director of Engineering @ Teladoc Health

January 9th, 2025
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Haimeng Zhou@haimeng

Director of Engineering @ Teladoc Health

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life-hacking#growth-mindset#software-engineering#tech-career#startup-mindset#entrepreneurship#work-like-a-contractor#work-like-short-term-employees#hackernoon-top-story

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