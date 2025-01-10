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Here's How to Escape the Hectic Assembly Line

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byHaimeng Zhou@haimeng

Director of Engineering @ Teladoc Health

January 10th, 2025
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Haimeng Zhou@haimeng

Director of Engineering @ Teladoc Health

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life-hacking#growth-mindset#engineering#career-growth#tech-careers#proactive-business-strategies#proactive-it#engineering-advice#productivity-tips-with-jira

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