Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC Arrives This Month

Earlier in April, Dotemu announced that a new DLC would be released later this year for Streets of Rage 4 called Mr. X Nightmare that would bring a new playable character to the game, along with a new Survival mode. Lead Game Designer Jordi Asensio with Dotemu and Guard Crush Games has at last unveiled the details and release date for the new DLC, which arrives in just under two weeks.

The Mr. X Nightmare DLC will be available for Streets of Rage 4 on July 4, and it introduces the brand-new Survival Mode. Under Survival Mode, players will be moving across arenas where they have to defeat a barrage of enemies. At the end of teach arena, they are able to upgrade their stats. The system will then face off procedurally generated enemies. This is a great-looking new feature that appears will offer a nice level of challenge for the new DLC.

Initially, it appeared that the Mr. X Nightmare DLC would just be adding one new playable character in Estel Aguirre. However, it now appears the DLC will be adding multiple new characters. Besides Estel, there's Max Thunder from Streets of Rage 2 and 3. Finally, there's Shiva, who has been a recurring boss character in the past games and SoR4.

Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC Arrives in July

Overall, it's nice to see that Streets of Rage 4 appears to be getting a pretty hefty expansion here. The Survival Mode looks like it will be a nice challenge, plus there will be fresh set of new playable characters and also enemies to defeat. Not to mention, the new DLC will add a nice level of replay value.

Previously, Dotemu also confirmed a separate free episode that will be released on all platforms later on that is supposed to include additional content. The Mr. X Nightmare content arrives for the game on July 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

Streets of Rage 4 is currently available for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, macOS and Linux. A PlayStation Underground video for the Mr. X Nightmare DLC is available below:

