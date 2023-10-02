Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Startups of the Year 2023: Drope.me - An Influencer Marketing Platform for the Gaming Industry by@dropeme
    342 reads

    Startups of the Year 2023: Drope.me - An Influencer Marketing Platform for the Gaming Industry

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Drope.me is an AI-enabled influencer marketing platform for the gaming industry. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Startups of the Year 2023: Drope.me - An Influencer Marketing Platform for the Gaming Industry
    tech-stories #soty-2023 #startups #interview
    Drope.me HackerNoon profile picture

    @dropeme

    Drope.me

    Drope.me is an AI-enabled influencer marketing platform for the gaming industry.

    react to story with heart
    Drope.me HackerNoon profile picture
    by Drope.me @dropeme.Drope.me is an AI-enabled influencer marketing platform for the gaming industry.
    Read my stories

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Scaling Success: Navigating the Stages of Series A, B, and C Funding in the Startup Journey
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by rosskernez #startups
    Article Thumbnail
    Navigating Technical Interviews: How to Be Prepared in the Face of Unexpected Hurdles
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by jimmy315 #life-hacks
    Article Thumbnail
    $500M TVL Within A Week: Lessons from #Blur and #Blast🚀
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by codingjourneyfromunemployment #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Centering User Accessibility in E-commerce, Interview with Startups of the Year Nominee, Meetanshi
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by ishivbhadrasinh #soty-2023
    Article Thumbnail
    OpenBB Podcast Transcript: Empowering Finance for All With Didier Lopes
    Published at Nov 29, 2023 by flagsmith #opensource
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!