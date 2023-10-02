Startups of the Year 2023: Drope.me - An Influencer Marketing Platform for the Gaming Industry

Welcome to HackerNoon’s interview series. This section is curated by our Editorial team to spotlight bold and disruptive startups across the globe. If you’ve been nominated, and answer these questions Startups-Of-The-Year create a brand profile here. Hey Hackers, Drope.me has been nominated in HackerNoon's annual Startup of the Year awards in Wilmington, USA. Please vote for us here: https://hackernoon.com/startups/north-america/north-america-wilmington-ca-usa Read more about us below to understand why we deserve your vote. Meet Drope.me is an AI-enabled influencer marketing platform for the gaming industry. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. Drope.me At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers start monetizing their activity through collaborations with gaming brands. Our unique framework allows Steam, Roblox, and mobile gaming companies to run campaigns with micro-influencers on auto-pilot and only pay for measurable results and AI-verified UGC. We streamline the influencer management process for gaming organizations, saving them time on outreach, terms negotiation, game key distribution, and payments. Although we launched our platform only four months ago, we have had over 80 campaigns with indie devs and mobile pubs. Micro streamers benefit from our platform as it provides them a space to earn and engage with their community, as well as be noticed by gaming companies. By applying for campaigns and completing tasks, streamers earn money, and their viewers can win different prizes (Steam gift cards, in-game items, new games). With monetizing opportunities, bonuses for followers, and creative freedom, Drope.me becomes the ultimate ally for aspiring content creators. My Role My name is Dima Okhrimchuk, I’m the founder and CEO of . I was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, and later moved to Los Angeles, USA. I’m responsible for providing strategic direction for Drope.me, overseeing day-to-day operations, and leading a talented team of professionals. Drope.me Before founding Drope.me, I had worked in corporate finance and tech but soon realized that power suits weren’t my thing. In 2019, I co-founded an esports organization and later launched , a platform that allowed esports players and Twitch streamers to make money by playing with their fans. Organization.GG In February 2022, when the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine, the platform mainly focused on charity initiatives, raising over $60,000 for UNITED24, the government-run fundraising platform initiated by the President of Ukraine. In early 2023, I made a pivot to Drope.me which now focuses on bridging the gap between gaming companies and micro streamers. How We're Disrupting/Improving the Game Marketing Industry There are many challenges gaming companies face when it comes to marketing today. Adapting to changing consumer behavior, rising acquisition costs, and the need for authentic engagement are constant issues. This is where Drope.me comes into play. By connecting gaming companies and micro streamers in performance marketing campaigns, Drope.me is redefining the industry's marketing dynamics. It capitalizes on the authenticity and engagement potential of micro-influencers, who have niche and dedicated audiences, facilitating genuine connections with gamers. We offer a transparent, cost-effective, and efficient way for game developers to tap into influencer marketing, a strategy once exclusive to the gaming giants. This democratization of influencer marketing opens doors for indie developers and emerging gaming brands to establish themselves in a highly competitive sector. In essence, Drope.me is improving the game marketing sphere by enabling more fruitful collaborations that benefit all stakeholders involved. Standing Out from The Crowd When a gamedev, publisher, or gaming marketer needs to use an influencer marketing tool, they will deal with many time-consuming processes. It starts with a search for the right influencer, discussing terms, securing payments, and more. Now, there are many platforms on the market that eases these processes for them: Lurkit, Keymailer, and other. These platforms offer the same services that include game key distribution, the ability to choose how influencers will promote the product, etc. However, none of these platforms offer a performance-based model. It is a crucial factor for marketers who need to track the results of their campaigns and be able to adjust them while they’re still active. And Drope.me is based on the performance. With , game developers can clearly define their goals, collaborate with micro streamers who align with their brand, and track campaign performance in real-time. This level of data-driven decision-making is a game-changer in the industry. Drope.me On the other hand, only a few influencer marketing platforms work with micro streamers, wrongfully thinking that they’re too small for brands. There are streamers on Twitch as of July 2023, according to . And less than 1% are partner streamers who could potentially think of streaming as their main source of income. 7.6 million Statista The rest are much smaller streamers and typically have followers ranging from a few hundred to ten thousand community members. Drope.me focuses exactly on these influencers because: They have a more engaged community (meaning it’s easier to target the right audience and secure better results). They’re more motivated to collaborate. Campaigns with micro influencers are more budget-friendly than with celebrity streamers. And, we help micro influencers to start earning by doing what they love – streaming. Any streamer can register on our platform for free and without a commission, and after, they’re ready to apply to any campaign they like. After they apply, the brand needs to approve participants. As soon as this happens, influencers can start completing campaign actions (stream a game on Twitch, make a shoutout, subscribe to a Twitter account, and more) and earn money for this. It’s also important to highlight that we offer a streamer a chance to engage and support his audience, too. There’s a special format on Drope.me, called Drops, where streamers’ followers can participate and win different prizes (for example, Steam gift cards, in-game items, new games). None of the similar influencer marketing platforms care about streamers’ followers this way. And we do! Our Predictions/Thoughts on the Influencer Marketing in the Gaming Industry in 2023 In 2023-2024, the game marketing landscape is having a significant shift, with influencer marketing at the forefront of this transformation. As gaming audiences become increasingly discerning, traditional advertising methods are losing their impact. Gamers are looking for authentic experiences and recommendations, and this is where influencer marketing shines. In the coming years, we think that influencer marketing will not only continue to grow but will also become more diverse and nuanced. While mega influencers will still have their place, the real game-changers will be micro streamers and content creators who can forge deeper connections with their smaller, highly engaged communities. We believe that influencer marketing campaigns will focus more on storytelling and immersion. Gaming brands will collaborate with influencers to create narrative-driven content that goes beyond mere product placements. We also foresee the rise of user-generated content (UGC) as a powerful marketing tool. Gamers themselves will become content creators, sharing their experiences and recommendations within their communities. Drope.me is ready to embrace these changes by providing an efficient and accessible platform for gaming companies to connect with micro streamers and leverage these emerging trends. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, Drope.me is committed to driving innovation and empowering gaming brands of all sizes to succeed in this dynamic landscape. What word defines the state of Influencer Marketing in the Gaming Industry in 2023? The state of influencer marketing in the gaming industry in 2023 can be described as "evolutionary." This year, the industry has undergone a significant transformation, evolving from a supplementary marketing strategy into a central driving force for success. Influencers have become integral partners for game marketers, and their roles have expanded far beyond simple endorsements. In 2023, the gaming industry recognizes that influencers are more than just promoters; they are co-creators, storytellers, and community builders. Influencer marketing campaigns have shifted from one-off promotions to long-term partnerships, where influencers actively participate in game development processes, shaping narratives, characters, and gameplay. This evolution has resulted in more authentic and engaging content that resonates deeply with audiences. Moreover, the gaming industry's embrace of micro influencers, who cater to niche audiences, is another hallmark of this evolutionary phase. Influencer marketing in gaming is not just about reach but about building genuine connections and fostering loyalty within communities. Why we decided to participate in HackerNoon's Startup of the Year awards We believe Drope.me should be seen by as many people as possible, we want to tell our story! We’ve been working on our platform for a long time now, and continuing to do so. And HackerNoon, with its passionate audience full of tech and innovation enthusiasts, feels like a dream company for this! We’re beyond excited about being nominated for the Startup of the Year awards and thankful for all the support we receive. Final Thoughts Drope.me has been on a remarkable growth trajectory, consistently achieving important milestones. Looking back at 2023, it was a significant year, but 2024 promises even greater achievements with many exciting initiatives on the horizon. As for 2023, there are several wins our team is most proud of: Drope.me has been recognized as the #3 Product of the Day and #3 Marketing Product of the Week on Product Hunt. We launched Indie Roadshow, an initiative to support indie game devs with a $10,000 grant. We paid $17K to the streamers on Drope.me since June 2023 and launched Influencers Leaderboard. Its concept is simple: as streamers encourage their communities to partake in various actions on Drope.me, their leaderboard position ascends. The more engaged their viewers are, the higher their chances of securing the $1,000 top prize. Supporting streamers is one of the main goals of Drope.me! We signed our first brand ambassador, airiesummer, to enhance game promotion on our platform and boost brand awareness of Drope.me among the streamers. We partnered with a Ukraine pavilion at Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, and hosted our first-ever mixer for the gaming industry experts. We're grateful to the outstanding creators, brands, and industry experts who collaborate with us daily, as they are the driving force behind our success. At Drope.me, we're not just changing the game; we're reshaping the entire playing field.