Meet Drope.me, Runner-up of the Startups of the Year in Wilmington, DE, North America

Fresh from being recognized as a Runner Up in HackerNoon's Startups of the Year 2023 competition, Drope.me and its founder and CEO, Dima Okhrimchuk, are gaining attention in the gaming industry. Here’s the interview with Dima to discuss Drope.me's approach to influencer marketing in gaming, the factors driving their growth, and his vision for the future of game discovery and promotion.
Hi all! My name is Dima Okhrimchuk, I am the founder and CEO of Drope.me. I’m thrilled to be here and tell more about the unique platform my team and I are building!
Influencer marketing has played a bigger role among gaming companies in recent years. With new ATT ad policies, even data-focused mobile gaming companies are starting to tap into this channel. However, if you ever tried launching an influencer marketing campaign, you know how complex, unpredictable, and costly this process may be. The need is here, but no solution on the market would streamline the process of engaging hundreds of influencers simultaneously in pure performance marketing campaigns. There is one now!
On the other hand, since we see significant potential in tapping into a huge pool of micro-influencers, we are also creating new revenue stream opportunities for those creators. In our first six months after launch, we paid out over $70K to micro-influencers, with some making thousands of dollars on Drope.me. We are helping small creators get the attention they deserve from gaming brands and get paid for their efforts.
Two things: a truly unique performance-based model and a focus on smaller content creators and their communities. I would call ourselves a three-sided marketplace since our goal is to help companies engage not just influencers but their communities, too.
Although other platforms offer comparable services, none of them provide an opportunity to pay only for results. Since the official beta launch in June 2023, the platform has enabled over 250 gaming companies to grow their revenues and paid out over $70K to micro-influencers. Drope.me helps both indie game developers and large publishers engage thousands of micro-influencers and their communities and, unlike other platforms, only pay for completed actions. These could be influencer actions, such as “Stream and promote a game on Twitch,” “Create a TikTok video,” etc., or community actions like adding the game to the Steam Wishlist or purchasing the game.
Also worth mentioning is that Drope.me not only helps micro-influencers earn money by streaming but also engages their audience through unique formats like
Our team has extensive experience in marketing games and esports. One of the crucial points, in my opinion, is that we are core gamers, and some of us are also streamers. This allows us to understand the industry and its challenges, which we aim to tackle through Drope.me.
And I personally spent over 10 years working in corporate finance and tech. After that, I co-founded a CS:GO esports organization in 2020. Although the project was less scalable than we hoped, it led us to pivot toward influencer marketing. Witnessing the preference shift among celebrity streamers and pro gamers, we launched Drope.me to facilitate collaborations with gaming brands. I’ve been closely cooperating with both parts of our TA, developers, and influencers to know everything about their pains and preferences. As a result, we’ve built a truly beneficial platform for the gaming industry.
I’d be building another startup :)
We consider several factors to evaluate the performance of our platform. Our North Star metric is GMV. We have been growing by 30% month over month. We are also looking into how much of that GMV has been generated by the returning customers since it indicates how satisfied they are with the platform and their results.
We also pay attention to registering new influencers and the activity of those who have been with us for a while. We evaluate the number of companies they participate in simultaneously, the number of influencer actions they perform, and the percentage of their audience they bring to Drope.me.
We plan to expand to working with UGC games, including Roblox and UEFN, and
The rise of AI and UGC. Artificial intelligence is everywhere now, and it’s something that I’m excited but careful about, too. There’s no discussion about its great help in every industry possible, starting from medicine and ending in gaming. But at the same time, we still have lots of things to learn to use and manage properly. There are many confidentiality issues, and adding AI features to every digital product isn’t the best idea either. But I guess when the hype slows down a bit, we can decide how to implement this incredible technology in the best way possible.
As for the UGC, it represents a dynamic shift towards player-driven content creation, fostering a more interactive and immersive gaming ecosystem. With UGC, players become creators, generating their content within games. This trend encourages creativity and community engagement and extends the longevity of games as players continuously produce new content. Additionally, UGC provides game developers with valuable insights into player preferences and behaviors, enabling them to tailor future updates and releases to suit their audience better.
That has been a tough year for the gaming industry as well. Macroeconomic risks and AI are definitely the factors influencing the landscape in the tech and gaming industries. However, I personally am more concerned with the russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I worry whether the Western powers will remain united in their efforts to support Ukraine and the democratic values of Ukrainians. Of course, this is personal since I am Ukrainian, and my family and friends are there. Still, if Ukraine loses, then this will be a major shift in the whole global security system that could lead to the escalation of war conflicts all over the world, and no one will be safe in that new security paradigm.
From the recent victories we’re in Drope.me proud about the most is to be
But also, we’re incredibly excited about the community-driven initiative we launched at the
We got over 700 submissions, partnered with Lorgar and
There will be more projects and initiatives like this in 2024. So stay tuned for more!
You have an incredibly engaged audience who knows everything and a bit more about the tech industry! We have already shared our story with you before, and the response from the readers was great.
Don’t be afraid to follow your passion. Even if you don’t have everything figured out but feel that there’s some dream, thought, or project worth pursuing – go for it and see where the path will take you. Be just brave enough to make a first step!
Startups of The Year is HackerNoon's Flagship community-driven event celebrating startups that survived and thrived in 2023.

