Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Soul Calibur Legacy & Review (Sega Dreamcast) by@stefanopavone

Soul Calibur Legacy & Review (Sega Dreamcast)

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The ***Soul*** series of fighting games began in 1995 with the release of ***Soul Edge*** (known in the West as ***Soul Blade***) It was one of the first fighting games to include full Z-axis movement, giving the player complete 3D control of their character. This is the first game in the series to introduce a “Destined Battle”**, in which the player character will encounter their story-centric counterpart at the beginning of the penultimate (second to last) level and fight them.
image
Stefano Pavone Hacker Noon profile picture

@stefanopavone
Stefano Pavone

Retrogamer and Champion of the Obscure and Defenceless

Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Wings of Death (Commodore Amiga) Retro Game Review by @stefanopavone
#retro-gaming
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Games Running Slow? Here Are The Best Gaming PCs by @toptechcompanies
#gaming
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
Hyper Casual Gaming Trends for 2022 by @ivanspijarskiy
#hypercasual
Crypto Gaming: How Cryptocurrency and NFTs Affect Games Today by @mm22
#gaming

Tags

#soul-calibur#gaming#fighting-games
Join Hacker Noon loading