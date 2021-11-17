Soul Calibur Legacy & Review (Sega Dreamcast)

The ***Soul*** series of fighting games began in 1995 with the release of ***Soul Edge*** (known in the West as ***Soul Blade***) It was one of the first fighting games to include full Z-axis movement, giving the player complete 3D control of their character. This is the first game in the series to introduce a “Destined Battle”**, in which the player character will encounter their story-centric counterpart at the beginning of the penultimate (second to last) level and fight them.