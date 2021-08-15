5 Best Superhero Video Games from Marvel

It’s no secret that Marvel is killing it with their Disney + shows, but they’ve also had success with their video games as well.

From The Punisher and X-Men Vs Street Fighter in the 90s to Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 and Marvel’s Spider-Man in the 2010s, Marvel has given fans loads of fun games.

With so many games to choose from, it can be hard deciding which Marvel game to play. To make it easier, here are the 5 best superhero games that Marvel has to offer.

Marvel’s Best Superhero Games

1. Lego Marvel Super Heroes

Lego games have built a reputation for being fun puzzle games, and including characters from the Marvel Universe elevates a Lego game from good to great.

That’s exactly what happened in 2013’s Lego Marvel Super Heroes which saw iconic heroes come together to defeat the villains that threaten the planet.

Playable characters include well-known heroes such as Captain America, Wolverine, and Spider-Man. However, it also includes characters that the general public might not know about including Wizard, Polaris, and Captain Britain.

Like previous Lego games, Marvel Super Heroes focuses on puzzle-solving, with the player having to use different characters and their powers to solve these puzzles. Maybe you need to use the Hulk’s strength or use Iron Man’s flight, or even Ant-Man’s shrinking ability to solve the puzzle.

If you want to play with a gigantic roster of Marvel characters, this is one of the best superhero games for you.

2. Ultimate Alliance 1

Speaking of a huge roster of Marvel characters, this action RPG’s roster is nothing to scoff at either. Doctor Doom once again puts the world in peril, and it’s up to the Marvel superheroes to stop him. Backed up by Nick Fury and SHIELD, characters must go on adventures in iconic Marvel locations.

Players can mix and match characters to form their perfect 4-person team, and the game awards bonuses depending on the team. A bonus is granted if your team is entirely composed of X-men characters, or if you play as the full Fantastic Four, and there are plenty more team bonuses.

Although the game has plenty of action, it also has RPG elements. For example, players can upgrade a character’s ability to become even stronger, and they can also equip gear to give them better stats.

Ultimate Alliance 1 is a game that you can do multiple playthroughs of and always get a different experience.

3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The most recent title on this list, Miles Morales is the sequel to the original Marvel’s Spider-Man game and sees the titular character fighting crime in Harlem, New York. Similar to the previous game, Miles Morales is set in an open world that features side missions with plenty of Marvel characters.

Although Miles Morales is Spider-Man, he differs from Peter Parker’s Spider-Man. For example, MIles can turn invisible; which is useful for sneaking up on enemies, or getting out of a situation when you’re low on health or outnumbered.

Another of Mile’s useful abilities is his ability to use bioelectricity to incapacitate his enemies. Miles Morales is one of Marvel’s best superhero games, and if it’s any indication of the future, we’re excited to see what’s next.

4. Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3

Marvel fighting games have always been great, and you can never go wrong with picking any of them. However, many of the older games are not playable on modern consoles, and it’s a shame because they’re fantastic.

A Marvel fighting game that is available to play on modern consoles is Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3 (UMVC3), and it’s just as great as the older games.

Featuring characters from both the Marvel and Capcom universes, UMVC3 allows players to create a 3-person team to fight against other teams. Playable characters include Spider-Man, Iron Fist, Rocket, Ryu, Chun-Li, and Chris Redfield.

The game is bright, colorful, and features an incredible soundtrack. Even if you’re not a fan of fighting games, UMVC3 manages to keep you entertained with its dazzling combos and its spectacular special moves.

5. Marvel’s Spider-Man

In 2018, Marvel’s Spider-Man was released exclusively for PlayStation and it blew all of our minds. Somewhat similar to the Batman: Arkham games, Marvel’s Spider-Man is an action-adventure open-world game set in New York.

It features a main storyline where Spider-Man must stop Mister Negative from threatening the city. At the same time, there are plenty of side missions for the player to sink their teeth into.

The game has great graphics, story, music, and voice acting. All of this combined with the fun gameplay makes it one of Marvel’s best superhero games out there.

Marvel has great games available now, and they also have great games coming in the future, Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy quickly comes to mind. Marvel’s superhero games have given us great memories and we’re sure they’ll give us more.

