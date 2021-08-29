5 Characters That Should Return in Mortal Kombat 12

1,924 reads The Mortal Kombat franchise has the strangest compilation of characters. From ninjas to gods, the fighting game has dozens of interesting characters. With NetherRealm Studios working on their next project, they could potentially release Mortal. With that being said, here are the 5 characters that should return to the game. The last time Ermac was playable was in Mortal. Kombat X, a game that was released 6 years ago. Tremor is the character that has been fleshed out the least in this list.

@ joseh Jose Entertainment writer. Loves games, movies, and comics. Also loves talking in the third person NEW ABOUT PAGE

Every fighting game roster is packed to the brim with unique and exciting characters. No game, however, has the strangest compilation of characters like Mortal Kombat does. From ninjas to gods, and even a guy dressed up with a mocap suit, Mortal Kombat has dozens of interesting characters.

There are only so many roster spots, however, and some characters are left out of installments. With NetherRealm Studios working on their next project, they could potentially release Mortal Kombat 12 next. With that being said, here are the 5 characters that should return.

Mortal Kombat 12 Potential Characters

Ermac Takeda Tremor Ashrah Havik

1. Ermac

Making his first official appearance in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Ermac was created to help the ruler of Outworld, Shao Kahn. He is a collection of souls trapped within one body and has telekinetic powers.

Ermac eventually comes across another fighter Kenshi, who helps him get out from under Shao Kahn.

This leads Ermac to join the forces of good, and he helps the Earthrealm warriors. However, when the Mortal Kombat franchise was rebooted, Ermac reverted to working for Shao Kahn.

The last time Ermac was playable was in Mortal Kombat X, a game that was released 6 years ago. He made a brief appearance in Mortal Kombat 11, where he’s quickly impaled by a spike in the Krypt mode.

He had a new redesign which gave fans hope that he would eventually be added to the game, something that never came to fruition. Hopefully, this collection of souls will once again be a playable character in Mortal Kombat 12.

2. Takeda

Another character who is connected to Kenshi is his son, Takeda. First introduced in Mortal Kombat X, Takeda is a part of the new batch of young heroes.

After his mother was killed by the Red Dragon when he was a child, his father took him to live with Scorpion. There, he was trained to become a fighter and eventually joined the Special Forces, along with the other new heroes.

Although Takeda doesn’t have his father’s telekinetic abilities, he has some tricks of his own. He has whips that have knives on the side that he uses during combat.

Mortal Kombat has unique fighters, and Takeda still manages to stand out. Takeda has only appeared in one game, and can hopefully be fleshed out even more in future installments.

3. Tremor

Featuring another character that last appeared in Mortal Kombat X, Tremor is the character that has been fleshed out the least in this list. He first appeared in the Mortal Kombat spin-off Mortal Kombat: Special Forces where he was a part of the Black Dragon clan.

He wouldn’t make it into another game until the PSP version of Mortal Kombat 9. At long last, he would become a playable character when he was released as a DLC character for Mortal Kombat X.

As indicated by his name, Tremor has Earth powers. Like every MKX character, he has three different variations. These include a crystalline version, a metallic version, and an aftershock version.

Tremor’s moves, look, and fatalities are too interesting to be forgotten about, and he deserves to have a bigger spotlight in Mortal Kombat 12.

4. Ashrah

A character who hasn’t appeared in a Mortal Kombat game since 2006, Ashrah was one of the newest characters created before the franchise’s reboot. Despite her appearance, Ashrah is a demon from the Netherrealm.

Image Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91fjqxSh3rs

However, she wishes to escape and to turn a new page. Ashrah uses her special sword that can kill demons. Every time she kills a demon with her sword, she becomes purer. Ashrah’s goal is to become so pure that she breaks free from the realm.

With the Mortal Kombat universe being rebooted once again, it could mean we could see the reimagining of old characters. Ashrah has the potential to be a better version than the one we knew a decade ago.

5. Havik

Making his debut in the same game as Ashrah, Havik is a fighter from the Chaosrealm. As made clear by the name of the realm, the people there revel in chaos; Havik most of all. He has a zombie-like face, a body that he can contort when fighting, and has an unpredictable style.

Although Havik hasn’t been a playable character since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon; he was the main villain in the Mortal Kombat X prequel comic series.

NetherRealm Studios seems to know how popular Havik is amongst fans, with the character being referenced in the Mortal Kombat 11 story expansion. On top of that, he has made cameos in other characters’ stories.

Not too many non-playable characters make that many appearances, and it could be an indication of the character’s eventual re-addition to the game.

Mortal Kombat 12 still has a long way to go before it arrives, but it doesn’t mean we can’t get excited and speculate about what it might be like. Regardless of who makes it in the roster, we can’t wait to play it.

More in Gaming:

1. Startup Interview with Itamar, CEO, Anzu.io

2. Forza Horizon 5 Location, Gameplay, and More

3. What the Gaming Market Can Learn From the Open Source Movement

For more fighting games lists and articles, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter down below!

@ joseh. by Jose Entertainment writer. Loves games, movies, and comics. Also loves talking in the third person Read my stories