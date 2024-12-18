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Sonic Labs Launches The Sonic Mainnet: EVM-Compatible, Verifiable 10,000 TPS, And Sub-Second Finalit

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December 18th, 2024
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web3#web3#sonic#chainwire#press-release#sonic-announcement#blockchain-development#evm-compatibility#good-company

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