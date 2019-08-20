Social Network of the Year⁠—Hacker Noon Awards—#Noonies Nominees

UPDATE (VOTES HACKED)

WINNER -🥇Steemit

2ND PLACE -🥈gab

3RD PLACE-🥉Narrative - The World's Journal



"The Noonies! Presented by Hacker Noon! In partnership with Stream! It’s time to vote on what matters in tech. Year after year these will serve as the definitive, international and somewhat democratic acknowledgement of all the best and worst people and/or products in technology today."

Social Network of The Year — 2019's #Noonies Nominees

Which social network held our eyeballs AND actually bettered our lives?

The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>

