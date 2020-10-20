2020 Noonies Awards: Official Winners of The Internet Now Declared

As in all elections of great importance, tallying the official results of Hacker Noon's annual awards took us somewhat longer than expected.

That's because this year’s Noonies Awards were bigger, better and greener than anything, ever before:

The Winners of the Internet for 2020 can now be officially declared! 🥳

With very special thanks to the Hacker Noon Partners who made the 2020 Noonies possible: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills!

Scroll down to view a selection of top Noonies awards and winners from this year's Hacker Noon awards, or view all on NOONIES.TECH 🤖

—presented in partnership with GRANT FOR THE WEB

A huge thanks to Grant for the Web for this award's prize, which includes:

A $1000 award for the eventual winner (!!!)

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.

And the winner is...

An open-source contributor who innovated around the Ideas of Web Monetization by submitting 3 project ideas that involve a web component, a Vue plugin, and a starter kit for the Electron App using the Web monetization technology.

Runner-ups:

gFam is a project that allows content consumers to tip content creators instantly. Creators also receive micropayments when Coil subscribers view their content

🥉Sharon Wang

Co-creator of the Akita web monetization browser extension. The extension makes it easy to learn about and try out Web Monetization! Also has posted some informative articles on dev.to. She's part of the movement making Web Monetization super fun to get involved with, is genuinely friendly and supportive, and cares about the cause.

—presented in partnership with .TECH Domains

A huge thanks to .TECH Domains for this award's prizes, which include:

$ 3000 Cash Prize + A Free 10-yr domain;

1st Runner-up gets Free 5-yr domain;

2nd Runner-up gets a 3-yr domain

And the winner is...

He trains novice and professional software engineers to increase their skills through his courses, make more money and ultimately change their lives for the better.

Runner-ups:

Traversy Media features the best online web development and programming tutorials for all of the latest web technologies including Node.js, Angular 2, React.js, PHP, Rails, HTML, CSS and much more

🥉Corey Schafer

He creates a wide variety of videos on topics that include: Python, Git, Development Environments, Terminal Commands, SQL, Programming Terms, JavaScript, Computer Science Fundamentals, and plenty of other tips and tricks which will help you in your career.

—presented in partnership with Skillsoft

A huge thanks to Skillsoft for this award's prizes, which include:

1 Year FREE Access to Percipio to the Winner; and,

6 months Free Access to the runners-up;

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain!

And the winner is...

🥇 Sajeetharan Sinnathurai (533 votes)

Mentor and open source contributor who is empowering and helping every developer in their pretty journey. He works at Microsoft as a Cloud Solution Architect. He is also the top contributor on Stack Overflow from SriLanka and He ranks among the top 10 contributors in the world on Angular, Azure. He contributes his knowledge into open source projects and sharing it with the community by mentoring, creating POCS, running workshops, writing blogs to help make the world a better and more developed place.

Runner-ups:

Through his succinct yet informative pieces, he is able to pack a lot of knowledge into a diverse set of topics. Even in his blog, he covers more such consequential technology and its intersection with society.

🥉Paul Graham

Founder of Y Combinator and author of numerous essential startup essays.

—presented in partnership with .TECH Domains

A huge thanks to .TECH Domains for this award's prizes, which include:

A Free 10-yr domain;1st Runner-up gets Free 5-yr domain ;2nd Runner-up gets a 3-yr domain

And the winner is...

Traversy Media features the best online web development and programming tutorials for all of the latest web technologies including Node.js, Angular 2, React.js, PHP, Rails, HTML, CSS and much more

Runner-ups:

If you're looking to learn Javascript, Flutter, NodeJS, Typescript, or a host of other such cool languages, the Net Ninja's tutorials have you covered

🥉Ready Dev

The best content about python, javascript, django and bots with python.

—presented in partnership with SKILLSOFT

A huge thanks to Skillsoft for this award's prize, which includes:

1 Year FREE Access to Percipio to the Winner and

6 months Free Access to the runners-up

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.

And the winner is...

Behavioral Signals' Emotion AI technology proved actual ROI in a commercial deployment, with a large bank, garnering them recognition by Gartner as an example for AI adoption by industry managers. Their AI technology has the ability to gather emotions and behaviors from voice intonation without having to convert speech to text, which is crucial when it comes to user privacy. It's all about HOW you say something and not WHAT you say.

Runner-ups:

Raven Protocol is working on speeding up AI training. it typically takes about 2-3 weeks to train a 1M image dataset on say AWS. But Raven is building a distribution framework from the ground up that takes this down to 2-3 hours.

🥉LionbridgeAI

Lionbridge provides human-labeled data for hundreds of use cases.

—presented in partnership with FLIPSIDE CRYPTO

A huge thanks to Flipside Crypto for this award's prize, which includes:

Winner shall be featured on Flipside Crypto's newsletter, gets an interview, and a blog post.

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.

And the winner is...

Akshay is a blockchain and biometrics researcher and mathematician based out of Paris. He is the Director of R&D at Uniris.

Runner-ups:

With just 1.2k USD as a personal seed investment into the company, Laurent co-founded HedgeTech, a quantitative trading firm focusing on market making for digital assets.

🥉Paul Payam Almasi

Infrastructure Solutions Strategist at Alchemy. The founder of two blockchain analytics platforms. Recognized as a top Bitcoin writer on Medium.com and has served as a cryptocurrency writer for HackerNoon.

—presented in partnership with SUSTANY CAPITAL

The winner will receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.

And the winner is...

Ben is the CEO/CTO and co-founder of Bitwala. Bitwala is the first provider of the crypto bank account of the world. It is a great DeFi initiative to bridge the traditional finance with the DeFi space and offer people a way to reach out to DeFi products with the ease of using bank account.

Runner-ups:

From traditional finance to leading one of the most advanced decentralized platform in the space having the ability to represent any asset cryptographically and most importantly enable its circulation without any dependencies on third parties, no ledger, no miners, no cloud, no thing in the middle means true p2p and subsequently unprecedented economical and technical scaling. All because they are building on TODA protocol with several variations.

🥉Aviv Gadot, current

VP, Engineering

The winner will receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.

And the winner is...

Entrepreneur | Co-founder @tbc_inc, an MIT CIC incubated startup | Speaker |https://vaibhavsaini.com

Runner-ups:

Lawyer in Making | Contributing in the Blockchain Industry

🥉Sergey Baloyan

Good articles on blockchain

—presented in partnership with SUSTANY CAPITAL

The winner will receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.

And the winner is...

An accomplished, results-oriented professional with a comprehensive knowledge of the Crypto / Blockchain industry at a strategic and operational level, and a demonstrable record of success in executing incisive market analyses that inform consistently profitable investments in the space.

Runner-ups:

Business & finance professor, digital lawyer, restaurant owner, board member & traveler.

🥉Daniel Jeffries

I'm an author, futurist, engineer, systems architect, public speaker and pro blogger. During my twenty years in the tech industry, I’ve designed and implemented a broad range of solutions with Linux, virtualization and containers, first with my own consulting company and now with open source pioneer Red Hat.

—presented in partnership with UDACITY

A huge thanks to Udacity for this award's prize, which includes:

A 100% Free Udacity Course on Programming

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.

And the winner is...

Allegedly the youngest Programmer with a YouTube channel (Gajesh S Naik)

Runner-ups:

Experienced Software Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the computer software industry more than +3 years experience. Blogger and love to contribute to open-source. Passionate on Startup culture move fast and fix things, with expertise in Software Architecture, Microservices Architecture and Design, API Development and Go (Golang).

🥉Raphaël Huchet

Plus d'infos : https://raph.site

—presented in partnership with Skillsoft

A huge thanks to Skillsoft for this award's prizes, which include:

1 Year FREE Access to Percipio to the Winner; and,

6 months Free Access to the runners-up;

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain!

And the winner is...

I am tech PR with a passion for cybersecurity and... fashion.

Runner-ups:

Selected out of 12k contributors as an "insightful technologist" by Hacker Noon in July 2020. Melinda Lewis is an experienced, strategic marketing professional and best-selling author. She has over eight years' experience in digital marketing and has worked with startups and big brands alike.

🥉Janani Ravi

Ex-google, Janani Ravi is a co-founder at loonycorn, a studio for high quality tech videos. She has created a lot of courses on python, Google cloud platform and machine learning.

—presented in partnership with GRANT FOR THE WEB

A huge thanks to Grant for the Web for this award's prize, which includes:

A $1000 award for the eventual winner (!!!)

The winner will also receive a 1 year registration for a .tech domain.

And the winner is...

An amazing artist on Coil and Cinnamon Video

Runner-ups:

Connie Digital has produced a wide variety of monetized content, including digital art, music, virtual reality installations, as well as a unique non-fungible crypto token. Over a dozen media outlets have featured his innovative use of digital media and his presence in the virtual space collective known as Metaverse, making him a premier example of what is possible in the new arts economy.

🥉VESA

Mixed media artist VESA innovated his own bodypainting based art form Artevo in 2008, which reached global impact via a Bollywood star project, which altered the foundation of India and Pakistan in 2012.

Including, but by no means limited to:

A Parting Note RE: Next Year's Noonies

The 2021 Hacker Noon Awards Nomination period is now less than one year away.

🚀 Start submitting your best tech stories to the top tag pages on Hacker Noon TODAY to ensure you're in the running for one of these prestigious internet awards next year!

