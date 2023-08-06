50 Stories To Learn About Fix The Internet

Let's learn about via these 50 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Fix The Internet /Learn Repo The internet functions, but does it work? Too often it works for shareholders and not the individual. We can rebuild it. 1. What's Wrong with the Internet? 2. For the <3 of the Internet Mozilla Builders is hosting the Love the Internet ❤️ Collegiate Hackathon to inspire the next generation of builders. RSVP to join them! 3. From FireChat to Starlink: The Best Attempts to Decentralize the Internet In this article, we look at the past, present, and future of internet decentralization efforts. We'll explore how projects such as FireChat and Starlink. [4. Go-Daddy Gone Wrong: What Happens to Your Domain if Your Co-Owner Dies?](https://hackernoon.com/thats-a-no-go-daddy-what-happens-to-your-domain-if-your-co-owner-dies-or-flies-off-the-handle) One day you receive a call from a mutual friend and hear unbelievable stories, when your friend is out of his mind, and harms himself, and others. 5. Everyone Works for Facebook and Google Imagine a car factory where nameless workers in a sprawling complex make expensive cars all day and all night. Thousands of shiny, new expensive cars move off the line every millisecond and are shipped instantly all over the world to wealthy buyers, generating $195 million of profit daily for the car company. 6. Online Privacy is Not an Option: It's a Necessity How the challenge of protecting personal information online led to data protection and privacy laws in the EU and U.S. 7. How the Environment is Paying for our Prime Day Discounts The Lightning Deal timer is ticking away. You're frantically scraping through hundreds of discounts. Finally, after a barrage of Prime deals and discounts, you find the one: a deeply discounted, 30% off Amazon Echo. 8. What is Abusability Testing and Why is it Necessary? What does the future of online social networks look like? We have seen how the most powerful social media networks have endangered democracy and public health. While there are interesting conversations today about what decentralized social networks might bring to bear to our online social lives, I want to raise a new approach that is critical to any product team -- particularly those building social features. 9. Solving for the Impersonality of the Calendly Booking Page It’s obvious that Calendly is one of the most convenient calendar scheduling tools on the market. It’s a convenient virtual assistant that breezes through technical aspects of scheduling. With time zones, availability preferences, and automated links immediately generated, it’s saved people a lot of time (and sanity). 10. The History of the Internet: Collaboration, Commerce, and Polarization A compilation of some of the key historical events shaping the Internet, examining what decisions got us here and how we use it to connect with others. 11. The Data Revolution: Green, Accessible, and Fully-Decentralized it's time to make data sexy again. Let's revive the dream of a truly neutral Internet, from the people for the people with wide accessibility and no censorship 12. Are the days of Internet Freedom Numbered? In an ideal digital world, everyone has open access to the Internet. 13. Know Thyself What do I think about creating a world in virtual reality? I think it's amazing! What's the problem with that? 14. If You Work From Home Do These 8 Things To Boost Your Internet Speed Is your Wi-Fi slowing you down? If these 8 tips for boosting internet speed don't help, maybe it's time to change your ISP. But let's see if that is the case. 15. How to Navigate the Endless Streams of the Internet How can we describe the way we experience the platforms we spend our lives on? Let's tinker around using a legendary Internet metaphor. 16. How We're Helping Black Founders Succeed with Launch Like a Mogul Growing up and entering adulthood post-college, I always knew that I wanted to be in a position to help the Black community succeed and break barriers. 17. The Internet is Broken, But The Metaverse and Web 3.0 Could be the Solution What is the major issue with the internet today, and how can Web 3.0 fix it? 18. Doing My Bit To Help Build the Web Monetization Community I first came across Web Monetization in the Grant for the Web x DEV.to hackathon a few months ago. Elliot and I had been itching to create something together, so we were on the lookout for hackathons that piqued our interests. 19. The Change and Innovation that Web 3.0 Will Bring The popularity of web 3.0 is increasing due to people’s increasing concerns about sensitive data exposure on the internet as well as the growing popularity of decentralized technologies, such as blockchain and IPFS. With this type of technology, users do not have to rely on centralized local networks and Internet providers in having access to the Internet. In other words, this allows for a failure-resistant Internet. But this also creates some issues regarding the content that is being published on such Internet. So, here I will give my view on how I see the benefits and challenges if there are any that web 3.0 may offer. 20. Why There is No Digital Future Without Blockchain Blockchain will transform the internet and the way we use it. From digital freedom to data protection; the reasons are becoming more important every day. 21. Free Wi-Fi Hotspots: The Vital Lifesaver WiFi Map shows you more than just public hotspots that are available nearby, but provides great time-saving help by also offering passwords for these hotspots. 22. An Intro to Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) and Identity Learn about Zero Knowledge claims and how they can help in securing your Identity. 23. 7 Easy Methods to Fix the Red Light on Router When the Internet light on your router is red, there is a problem with our internet connection that needs to be fixed as soon as possible. 24. Insight Browser Wants to Rid the Internet of Bad ADs and SEO It's early days for Insight Browser but our mission is ambitious — we want to rid the internet of bad ads, SEO and misinformation 25. Decentralizing the Internet, One Metaverse at a Time The metaverse is simply the internet, evolved. And that’s why we need to ensure we build it with open standards, decentralized infrastructure and Web3 tools 26. Sta(c)king on Bitcoin For Building A New Decentralized Internet Bitcoin — the king of cryptocurrencies — uses the Proof of Work POW consensus algorithm to secure its network. 27. Hacker Noon Joins Mozilla’s Fix The Internet Incubator The internet functions, but does it work? 28. An Intro to Web3 and Why You Should Give a Damn With blockchain, Web3 users get more freedom, privacy and access to the same social services without fear of their data being used without their permission. 29. Is Inherently Intellectual Social Media a Pipe Dream? Social media platforms moderate a global conversation. It's time to re-think what kind of a moderator we want for our well-being and for better progress. 30. What is The Open Web and Why is it Dying? People switched from an open, hackable web to apps for a better user experience, but walled gardens now hinder UX. We need a better UX alternative. 31. Linh Dao Smooke & David Smooke repping Hacker Noon at the Mozilla Fix the Internet Showcase I joined a panel with awesome fellow founders and builders of Mozilla to discuss the future of "citizen publishing" as a way to democratize the internet. 32. The Unrelenting Spies in your Pocket and How to Get Rid of Them Privacy...that mythical unicorn many chase but only a few manage to catch. Though elusive, privacy is a pressing issue in a hyper-connected world where a handful of companies control the information you consume and the information you produce. 33. What is Broken About the Internet? This Slack discussion with Utsav Jaiswal, richard-kubina, Natasha, Limarc, Linh, Adrian, Dane, Anna Bleker and me occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel. 34. 6 Years Later, My Google Spreadsheet Is Now an App Called Taonga With Taonga, I'm working to build the easiest way to securely manage and share your personal documents, like your passport. It’s built using privacy-by-design and consent-by-design concepts, making sure the user has full control over their personal documents. The idea for Taonga stemmed from an ad-hoc Google Spreadsheet I created 6 years ago, and I’d love to share that story with you here. 35. Anonymity Could be the Key to Fixing Social Media The Social Dilemma has been a trending film and a large topic of discussion these past few months, and for good reason. Social media in its current form is deeply flawed. 36. Let Web3 Flow: Democratizing Data Ownership to Curb Malpractice Web3 is the attempt to come full circle in how data is shared by democratizing ownership. 37. Introduction to Nexus: Building a New Internet Driven by Blockchain Nexus is building a new internet driven by a blockchain-based operating system (LX-OS) and communications protocol (Nexus Protocol), that will be connected by distributed satellite constellations and mesh networks. 38. Walled Gardens Transparency and the Cost of Obscurity: Will 2021 Be Different? The walled gardens situation is on everyone's lips, as it pushes ad-tech peers on both buying and selling sides to fight over the scraps remaining after the industry titans saved the best ad budget slices for themselves. 39. Hacker Noon Joins Mozilla’s Fix The Internet Initiative The internet functions, but does it work? 40. The Best of the Internet (Slogging Insights) In this thread, the slogging community shares the piece of content that has improved their day. 41. Why We Should Opt Out of the Attention Economy The Value of Attention - why your attention is so valuable and why you're selling it too cheaply 42. Why Elastos is Building a New Internet With User Rights and Freedom at its Core Building decentralised web 3.0 network on a decentralised network which is censorship resistant and provides users with net neutrality. 43. Bot Strategies: Manipulating Democratic Discourse Two-thirds of Americans know what bots are, from a strictly negative perspective—and not without good reason. Malicious bot activity has evolved over time, from hackers using bots to infect millions of devices with malware to the more modern usage as spreaders of propaganda, fake news, and false social media accounts. 44. Web 3.0: Decentralizing the Internet Web 3.0 opens a new future where users and distributed machines can interact with data, value, and even other counterparties via peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties. Therefore, Web 3.0 is considered a new generation of the world wide web to increase user utility and the number of online applications in exploiting the power of the current decentralized network. 45. How I Built My Own Internet 5 Times Cheaper than My Expensive ISP I will tell you how I suffered from expensive cable internet in the office and decided to make my own internet that is 5 times cheaper. As a result, my team and I have created summator.me. It's a device that combines the traffic from several 4G/LTE modems and provides a fast and reliable internet connection. 46. How to Add a Social Layer Across the Web Think of social media sites as malls and every other website as independent shops and houses in a sprawling suburb. 47. You’ve Never Heard Of These Sites, But They Know A Lot About You A Marriage And A Funeral 48. "How Tall is Donald Trump?" and Other Weird Questions Online In this slogging thread, our community shares a few of the weirdest questions they've seen asked online. 49. 2020 Noonies Awards: Official Winners of The Internet Now Declared As in all elections of great importance, tallying the official results of Hacker Noon's annual awards took us somewhat longer than expected. 50. How Can We Democratize Publishing Online? This Slack discussion by Anna Bleker, Linh, David, Dane and Austin occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel.