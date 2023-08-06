162 Stories To Learn About Elon Musk

Let's learn about via these 162 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Elon Musk /Learn Repo CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. 1. The Noonification: Blockchain Games Suck (12/16/2022) 12/16/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 2. Ex-Twitter Employee Rejected at New Job For Asking 'Political Questions' Think it's easy finding a job after Twitter? Think again. 3. Elon Musk is Proof of Social Currency and Community Governance There’s no denying Elon Musk has a massive (and loyal) fan base. With over 65 million followers, his tweets regularly make headlines and often move markets. Thus it shouldn’t be all that surprising that a group of his biggest fans has created a meme cryptocurrency in his name. 4. Elon Musk Sees a Recession Coming. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Yourself Don’t time the market. Hold cash and buy chaos insurance. With uncertainty being the only certainty, the market is in for some turbulent times for all of us. 5. How Starlink is Disrupting the Internet Starlink, by SpaceX, will provide internet from the constellation of low Earth orbit satellites with low latency and high speed compared to submarine cables. 6. How to Move Away From Twitter Some people I know planned or already had moved away. The target seems to be Mastodon, an alternate decentralized Open Source using the ActivityPub protocol. 7. Electric Vehicles: to Buy or Not to Buy Electric Vehicles are Popular, but Should YOU Get One? 8. Triggered by Babylon Bee's suspension, Talulah Riley urged Musk to buy Twitter to 'fight woke-ism' Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. This is the chat between Musk & ex wife Talulah Riley from exhibit H. 9. Musk might be the richest man on Earth, but he is not above the (Delaware) court Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. Part 3 of 31: JURISDICTION 10. Musk's defeat was self-inflicted: He breached merger contract with Twitter thus could not terminate Twitter v. Elon Musk part 27/31:Defendants purport to terminate: Having materially breached the merger agreement, defendants are contractually bared from term 11. Twitter's final ask to Delaware Court was simple: Musk was at fault; he now had to buy Twitter Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing July 12 2022, is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF series, part 31/31: PRAYER FOR RELIEF. 12. How Twitter Can Satisfy Elon Musk's Request for Fake Account Clarity Twitter claims that less than 5% of users are fake. Is Elon Musk right to be skeptical? Until a proper test is run, nobody truly knows how bad the situation is. 13. Elon Musk Says This Is the Future of Warfare Elon Musk is no stranger to looking to the future. His companies are some of the most forward-thinking in the world. 14. Is Dogecoin Worth a Dime? - All Things Doggie Are Good Dogecoin is holding at a nickel so a dime seems possible. Crypto is SO volatile, there is no actual set value in your head. 15. Someone Give Musk The Spotlight It's clear all Musk wants is to trend over the internet, so much so that he'll say the most bizarre sh*t just to do so. 16. Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Now Dogecoin to the Moon Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has just announced his latest venture: buying Twitter. This move comes no surprise to many Musk is known game change 17. The Multiverse of Madness: Warren Buffett, Elon Musk, Inflation & Bitcoin Warren Buffett vs. Elon Musk - Inflation vs. Bitcoin 18. Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Business Artificial Intelligence, the concept of ‘machines with brains’ has been in the spotlight around the last seven decades. A theoretical notion that started as simple rule-based automation in the 1950s' has now grown so much that now the scientists are trying to make human-like robots. The question- What AI might do to us? — has created a lot of controversies in and out of the scientific community. 19. What is SpaceX's Starlink Project? - A Brief Summary SpaceX is preparing to deliver high-speed internet to the world by sending about 30 thousand satellites into the Earth's orbit. 20. Starship Transformer: Launch And Land Anywhere Even In Wind The moment SpaceX mastered rocket engine vectoring all kinds of cool new space ship design possibilities suddenly opened. 21. Elon Musk and Twitter: Really, Why So Serious? It’s not about being the richest man in the world, but if we’re going to be honest, it kinda is. 22. 3 Playful Elon Musk Inventions to Remind You to Have Some Fun It’s easy to get buried in your work when you’re running an entire network of multi billion-dollar companies. Yet, one of the things that the pandemic could be teaching us today may be to slow down, don’t pass up on a good laugh, and, as they say, smell the flowers. Elon Musk isn’t exactly the person that comes to mind, one would think, when you think about such things. We know he’s busy spearheading technological advancements that blow our minds. This inventor extraordinaire has brought us some of the most impressive innovations like PayPal, SpaceX, Tesla, to name only a few. He is even also dabbling in artificial intelligence. Really, is there anything this guy isn’t involved in? Understandably, he’s one busy fellow. But his example shows that you can have your hands full and yet not lose your sense of humor. 23. How to Build SpaceX’s Starship The Starship is a reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle (rocket) designed to travel to space with cargo and humans on board. 24. 'You're welcome to roll', texted Elon Musk to SBF about his proposed $100M Investment in Twitter Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. This is the assorted chats between Elon Musk and SBF. 25. Musk Took The Twitter Joke Too Far Elon Musk has no one but himself to blame for the predicament he finds himself in. What could have been a joke has ended up costing the meme lord $44 billion. 26. Where are crypto markets heading in 2021 Elon Musk is more than just the world’s richest man and one of the most divisive famous figures. He’s an inventor and an innovator whose opinion matters in today’s tech space, perhaps more than it ever did. 27. Amid Substack Acquisition Rumors, Twitter Shuts Down Its Free Newsletter Tool From January 18, 2023, it will no longer be possible to access your Revue account. 28. The Noonification: Can Mankind Survive as an Interplanetary Species? (10/20/2022) 10/20/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 29. Twitter May Enforce Musk to Close Deal as long as It Met Closing Conditions, per Lawsuit Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing. Part 13 of 31: FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS-The Final, Agreed-upon Term Deals - Specific Performance 30. 'Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app', says Elon Musk Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. Part 2 of 31: THE PARTIES 31. Musk Risked Breaching Legally Binding Contract Trying to Back Out of Twitter Deal Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF series. Part 16 of 31: FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS -Musk grasps for an out 32. Musk's 'erratic conduct and public disparagement' caused Twitter employee attrition, per lawsuit Twitter v. Elon Musk 21/31: Musk materially breached their obligations to work toward closing, delaying & stymying key operational decisions 33. The Closing Conditions of Musk-Twitter Deal Prevented the Billionaire from Backing Out Twitter vs. Elon Musk Court Filing is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF series. Part 7 of 31.FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS-The Final, Agreed-upon Term Closing Conditions 34. Musk's Lawyers Repeatedly Accused Twitter of Failure to Disclose Data in Failed Attempt to Back Out Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing is part of our Legal PDF series. Part 18 of 31: FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS -Musk grasps for an out - Defendants’ lawyer letters 35. Musk's Twitter, Creator Economy, and The Importance of Citizen Journalism Musk's Twitter, Creator Economy, and The Importance of Citizen Journalism 36. Musk Took on a $12.5 Billion Personal Loan Secured by His $62.5 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF series. Part 14 of 31: FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS -The financing structure 37. Crypto And Its On/Off Relationship With “Techno King” Elon Musk Last week, Elon Musk spoke at The BWord Conference, an event hosted by the Crypto Council for Innovation that examined the present and future of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Musk repeated his support for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, stating that both Tesla and SpaceX held Bitcoin. He also said that he himself held Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. Musk noted that he wants to see bitcoin succeed in the long term and is not looking to sell just because he has pumped up the price. 38. Is Tesla Adding Dogecoin as a Payment Option? Twitter user @BitDeepu tweeted an image of Tesla’s source code that shows that Dogecoin holders can buy Tesla Model Y with their DOGE tokens. 39. What Are the Threats That Twitter Is Facing? Read what a site reliability engineer has to say about Twitter's future. 40. 'Hello, @SECgov?', 'Chuckmate' tweeted Musk in desperate attempt to back out of Twitter deal Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Case, part 28/31: Factual Allegations - After purporting to terminate, Musk keeps violating and confirms his earlier violations 41. We Are All Responsible for Misinformation Management Over the last few months misinformation has been spreading almost as quickly as the coronavirus. Social media has been inundated with false claims and misleading statements. 42. Musk breached a 'valid and enforceable contract' with Twitter, per lawsuit Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing July 12 2022, is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF series, part 30/31: CAUSE OF ACTION -Breach of Contract — Specific Performance 43. Dear Elon Musk, Can You Help Me Lose Weight? My open letter to Elon Musk, one of the greatest problem solvers of our time, asking about recommendations on how I could lose my extra few pounds. 44. Understanding the Blockchain: The Foundation of Cryptocurrency Have you still not embarked on your process to start understanding crypto? Do it now before its too late! Learning Blockchain provides that first step you need. 45. Accused of breaching Merger Contract with Musk, Twitter showed receipt that it did not Twitter v. Elon Musk part 24/31:Defendants purport to terminate the agreement -Twitter has not breached its information-sharing or cooperation covenants 46. KW-726: A Poem “2029 feels like a pivotal year.\nI'd be surprised if we don't have AGI by then.” 47. The Elon-Twitter Love Affair: Is it Steamy Enough for Crypto and Tech? Elon Musk Twitter association is expected to pave the way for the next-gen of social networking, web 3.0 adoption, and other tech-powered developments. 48. Musk blamed Twitter on employees attrition, while intending to do just that behind closed doors Twitter v. Elon Musk part 26/31:Defendants purport to terminate the agreement -Twitter did not breach the ordinary course covenant 49. My Take on The Mass Layoff at Twitter HQ Bad managment can fire you at an instant if they can pay for it 50. Three Most Important Reasons Why Elon Musk Bought Twitter Did Elon spent $44 billion just to bring back the jokes from Babylon Bee? 51. Pick Your Billionaire You know it was a crazy week in news when a billionaire putting 11,000 people out of work is only the 3rd worst billionaire of the week... 52. Thinking Like Elon Musk Means Thinking Bigger Than Big: Huge In simple language, First Principles Thinking involves actively questioning every assumption you believe. 53. Musk publicly claimed Twitter's SEC filings inaccurate, while unable to provide evidence in court Twitter v. Elon Musk part 25/31:Defendants purport to terminate the agreement -Twitter’s representations in its SEC filings supply no basis for termination 54. 'Twitter faces irreparable harm' due to Musk's actions, per lawsuit Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Case is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF series, part 29/31: Factual Allegations - Twitter faces irreparable harm absent relief 55. The Noonification: How Big Tech Influences Privacy Laws (11/24/2022) 11/24/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 56. The Noonification: Pick Your Billionaire (11/12/2022) 11/12/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 57. It’s Not Over Until It’s Over Take inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to get started writing your next story. Remember to create a top story that's also evergreen content! 58. 33% of Technologists Think Section 230 Reform Will Stifle Free Speech In the wake of Musk's acquisition of Twitter, this article explores the relevance of section 230 of the CDA and its relevance in this day and age. 59. Neural Tech and Brain Computer Interfaces (BCI) in Video Games: An Overview Recently, I attended a virtual conference on the use of neuro technology and BCI (Brain Computer Interfaces or BMI, Brain Machine Interfaces) in gaming, put on by NeurotechX. 60. What Really Happened When Elon Musk Joined That Twitter Space Judd Legum, a writer and journalist, breaks down what really happened when Elon Musk joined that Twitter Space. 61. Hands Down: Is AI Dangerous Or Not? AI is humanities "biggest existential threat", comparable to "summoning the demon." -Elon Musk speaking at MIT in 2014 62. Technology and Globalization: The 21st Century is Underachieving Technology is the application of scientific knowledge to the practical aims of human life. 63. The Tech Entrepreneur Elon Musk is Making Advanced Pigs Elon Musk facilitated the live demo to show how Neuralink mind inserts can be carefully added to a live subject with no hindrance to their wellbeing. ‘They’re solid and glad, and undefined from an ordinary pig,’ he said. 64. SpaceX Starlink Master Plan A parody, not written by Elon Musk 65. How Elon Musk Prioritizes Sustainability in his Businesses Elon Musk has demonstrated great sustainability efforts in his high-scale projects, showing his value towards the betterment of society. 66. What's Driving The DogeCoin Mania? You've got that friend that came to you and asked about Dogecoin? That's how crazy Doge is all about. Why did it skyrocketed in 2021? Read to find out more now! 67. Thou shall not disparage - Twitter Lawyers to Elon Musk Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing. Part 10 of 31.FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS-The Final, Agreed-upon Term-Ordinary C Public Statements and Non-Disparagement 68. Oracle's Larry Ellison and Elon Musk landed on his $2 billion Twitter investment over text Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. This is assorted chats between Oracle's Larry Ellison and Musk. 69. Spam Bots and Why They Matter in Elon Musk's Twitter Deal 70. The Noonification: From Dogecoin to Twitter: The Making of the Everything App (12/5/2022) 12/5/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 71. What Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase Means For DOGE Dogecoin's price jumped as high as $0.1428, marking a 12 percent rise in its price in 24 hours. 72. Dogecoin: The Value Proposition That's Worth More Than a Penny Dogecoin started its initial coin production schedule with 100 billion coins in circulation. By mid-2015 the 100 billionth Dogecoin had been mined though. 73. How a Single Elon Musk Tweet can Change Cryptocurrency Prices Elon Musk tweets about Dogecoin and everyone starts buying: find out how he and other crypto influencers affect the prices of cryptocurrency in this piece. 74. Mergers & Acquisitions are No Joke, and Musk Violated 2 Contractual Obligations Twitter v. Elon Musk Filing. Part 20/31: Defendants materially breach their obligations to work toward closing and refrain from unreasonable withholding of cons 75. Elon Musk: From The King's Gambit to The Pawn's Endgame Decentralization is one of favorite Elon’s words, but not when it comes to the Internet. 76. Read in full: Twitter v. Elon Musk July 2022 Court Case Filing Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. This article has all 31 links 77. Musk allegedly threatened Twitter with a 'hostile tender offer' via text to Chairman Bret Taylor Twitter vs. Elon Musk Court Filing in July 12 is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF series. This is part 4 of 31.FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS I - Musk offers to buy Twitter 78. Greed Threatens to Destroy Dogecoin, But the Motto May Be Redemption #DoOnlyGoodEveryday is just an awesome motto. One I can embrace. Greed threatens to destroy #dogecoin but I cling to the motto. The community has been around for years. It has shown resilience. They believe the motto Do Only Good Everyday. They were doing it when dogecoin was going for less than a penny. 79. Bird-Watching and Stargazing: Could Elon Musk’s Purchase of Twitter Impact Starlink’s IPO prospects? Is it possible that Musk’s commitment to revamping Twitter could interrupt Starlink’s path to launch an IPO in the future amid investor concern for his decision 80. Busting the Myths about Bitcoin’s Carbon Footprint The narrative that Bitcoin wastes a tremendous amount of energy immediately became a popular headline. This idea is not grounded in reality. 81. How to Make a Poor Man's EEG (Electroencephalography) How far can you go in building a "psychic" app without having to wait for Elon's Neuralink? 82. Does Starlink Live Up to Its Hype? Recently, SpaceX launched Starlink in Portugal. So, naturally, our CTO got one for Altar as soon as the pre-orders opened. Read the review to learn more. 83. Musk's Open-Source Hyperloop: Players in the Race to Create the First Originally conceived by Elon Musk in 2013, the Hyperloop has been touted as the fastest way to cross the surface of the Earth. Possibly one of the greatest leaps in transportation for generations, the concept promises to slash journey times between cities from several hours to a matter of minutes. On track to revolutionise our world, when can we expect the Hyperloop to become a reality and is it too good to be true? 84. The Final Agreed Upon Deal Terms that Forced Musk to Buy Twitter at $54.20 per share Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon's legal pdf series. part 6 of 31.FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS III-The Final, Agreed-Upon Terms 85. Elon Musk for Time's Person of the Year is Controversial to Say the Least When was the Last Time We had an Entrepreneur For TIME's POY? 86. The Rollerball Cryptocurrency Hypothesis The Rollerball Cryptocurrency Hypothesis: I was putting real money into cryptocurrency based upon the belief there would be a Rollerball League. 87. An Interview with a Dogecoin Core Developer Interview with Max Keller, a Dogecoin Core developer, on cryptocurrency today, goals of the Dogecoin team, Elon Musk, all the hype around DOGE and much more! 88. How to Think Like Elon Musk When a South African school boy bullied for “being too smart” becomes a trailblazer for billion dollar companies in future — the world wants to peep into his mind. 89. Web 3.0, Its Adoption, Perspectives, and Obstacles Web 3.0 - is it a promising technology? Sectors that will be impacted by Web 3.0. Is Web 3.0 going to stay or is it just a passing trend? 90. What Can Tesla, the Company, Still Learn From Tesla, the Inventor? It is pretty much obvious why Elon Musk named his company - Tesla, isn't it? But, did Elon Musk do his homework research on Nikola Tesla thoroughly? 91. Neuralink: Elon Pledges to Get a Brain Implant Breaking news: Elon pledges to get a brain implant. 92. Elon Musk Shows the Limits of Smart Contracts People breach agreements all the time. The way people violate contracts is not always cut and dry, and remedying those breaches often involves lawyers effectively renegotiating a deal based on ambiguities. Sometimes the contract violations are clear cut -- an Air BnB tenant who is now squatting or someone refusing to pay fees they committed themselves to in a contract. But if the defaulting party acts badly, remedying these breaches may take armed agents of the state authorized by a judge. 93. From Dogecoin to Twitter: The Making of the Everything App Depending on whom you ask, Elon is either an egotistical villain or a savior. He is currently the world’s richest man, with a net worth of about 200 Billion. Well, with that ind of money it becomes easy to create products that have a direct impact on people’s daily lives- with huge repercussions. Now, Elon is not your average billionaire. Most of the time, he has swayed the masses to his favor, much to the chagrin of big tech. This has turned him onto somewhat of a cult, with a huge following and an enviable portfolio of companies that seek to upend conventional beliefs and corporations. From Neuralink to Space X , Tesla to the Boring Company, he is an entrepreneur who seeks to “disrupt” global order as he strives to achieve what may somewhat be thought to be impossible, until its done. 94. The Summer of Doge A revolution just like the Summer of Love is nigh. 95. Musk Attempted to Abandon Twitter Deal via Text Threats Twitter v. Elon Musk 21/31: Defendants materially breach their obligations to work toward closing, abandoning financing-related efforts 96. Elon Musk Joins George Hotz's Twitter Space - Everything That Happened Ashlee Vance documents what happened after Elon Musk joined George Hotz's Twitter space. 97. "Hell-or-high-water" Obligation: Musk must Buy Twitter or Die Trying according to Lawsuit Twitter vs. Elon Musk Court Filing is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF series. Part 8 of 31.FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS-The Final, Agreed-upon Term Efforts Covenant8 98. How to Boost Your Mind Viral Immunity TL;DR Diversity is the key 99. Far Beyond the NFT Madness Let's get through the NFT hype to all the questions and concerns about the future of NFT and digital art 100. What it’s Really Like to Be Elon Musk’s Neighbor Rachel Monroe describes what it's like to be neighbors with Elon Musk's SpaceX. 101. Termination of Musk-Twitter Deal needed to happen before October 24, 2022 Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing. Part 12 of 31: FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS-The Final, Agreed-upon Term Deals - Termination 102. Musk tried to formally terminate deal, accusing Twitter of sharing fake data Twitter v. Elon Musk July 12, 2022 is part of our Legal PDF series. Part 24 of 31: Factual Allegations - Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement 103. Elon Musk Is Proving the Need For Decentralization: Here's How A lot of the popular Web3 business models are trying their best not to rely on advertising from brands or the selling of data to stay solvent. 104. Who's the Top Crypto Dog? Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin This article compares the various value propositions presented by the Shiba Inu coin (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). 105. We Need an Open Internet, Web3 Has Been Reduced to a Marketing Term The controversy regarding Twitter, Elon Musk and Twitter Files may push users to other platforms leading to a more open internet beyond Web3. 106. Why Decentralized Insurance Will Provide Confidence to DeFi Investors This interview talks about decentralized insurance protocol and how smart contracts are disrupting the insurance industry. 107. Is Elon Musk the Real-Life Scrooge McDuck? Where has all of Elon's coolnessity gone? 108. "BTC or ETH Micropayments Are Still Not On The Same Level As VISA or Mastercard" - Rossen Yordanov This article talks about why fintech giants are entering the cryptocurrency industry. The article talks about crypto, payments and blockchain. 109. How I Built a Bot to Help Buy Doge or BTC When Elon Musk’s Tweets About Them this post contains a lot of affiliate link because all tools that I recommend are necessary to run the bot and provide a simple indirect way to funding the project without charging end-user 110. As Tesla Stock 📉, Musk needed to personally pay $33.5 Billion (previously $21 Billion) for Twitter Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF series. Part 15 of 31: FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS -The financing structure 111. Did Twitter Suspend ElonJet Over My HackerNoon Story About Elon Musk? The first (and last?!) freedom-of-speech test for Elon Musk. 112. Why Hasn't Tesla Entered the Indian Market? The internet has been buzzing since Elon Musk announced that Tesla is coming to India next year. This is big news and not just for the people who are waiting to get their hands on a luxury electric car like Tesla but also for the entire electric vehicles (EV) industry in the country. 113. The Noonification: Can You Improve Your Mental Health with Psychedelics? (11/28/2022) 11/28/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 114. Elon Musk Tries to Fight Apple: Who Is the Winner? Elon Musk cannot live without attention. 28 Nov, he started a long rant against Apple by accusing the tech bear that they almost stopped buying ads on Twitter 115. The deal requires Twitter to be compliant with Musk's request. But not with "past practice" Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing is part of our Legal PDF series. Part 10 of 31.FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS-The Final, Agreed-upon Term-Ordinary Course Covenant 116. Musk Required Twitter to Disclose Financial Information Not Included in Signed Contract Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing is part of our Legal PDF series. Part 19 of 31: FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS -Musk grasps for an out - Financial information 117. Learn About the History of Tesla Jon Erlichman goes over the history of Tesla. 118. Elon Musk and Crypto Markets: "Seriously, playing?" or "Playing seriously"? Elon Musk and crypto market manipulation - is it a joke or a serious crime? 119. Tesla AI Day: How Does Tesla's Autopilot Work An overview of Andrej Karpathy's talk at Tesla AI Day on how Tesla's autopilot works in 10 minutes. 120. 23 Predictions to Prepare You for 2023 History has always rhymed; in 2022 it did so faster than ever. 121. Starlink’s Rapid Growth Points to a Tantalizing 2022 IPO It appeared that Starlink’s subscriber growth was slowing down, paving the way for potential problems when the company’s eventual IPO landed. 122. MBAs Vs. Elon Musk, Jack Ma, and Peter Thiel: "We Don't Need No Education," Or Do We?! Getting an MBA doesn’t mark the finish, but only the beginning of your business journey. 123. Jack Dorsey bent over backwards to get Musk to save Twitter and amend his 'original sin' #oops Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. These are assorted chats between Musk & Jack Dorsey from exhibit H. 124. How Will SpaceX Affect Satellite Tech Evolution and Network Adoption for Cruises? While it’s clear that SpaceX will force satellite providers to speed up tech development, how it will affect an industry such as cruise lines? 125. Musk Seems to Always Run Away from Good Press The full #elonjet story could have ended with Musk giving a clearly bright young man an internship and a photo op. 126. SpaceX Launches 88 Satellites in Ridesharing Mission SpaceX Transporter-2 ridesharing mission launched 88 satellites in orbit. Falcon 9 vehicle launched on June 30 at 3:31 pm EST from Cape Canaveral Florida. 127. Musk Tried to Back Out of Twitter Deal by Crying Fake Traffic via a Twitter Poll Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF series. Part 17 of 31: FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS -Musk grasps for an out - False or Spam accounts 128. Twitter was required by Musk to provide 'reasonable access' to information. Emphasis on reasonable. Twitter vs. Elon Musk Court Filing is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF series. Part 9 of 31.FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS-The Final, Agreed-upon Term INformation sharing 129. Tesla's Environmental Futurism And Impact The mission of Tesla is to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.” The company builds electric vehicles designed to be more efficient and faster than traditional automobiles. Tesla envisions a zero-emission future for our fossil fuel-reliant world, yet must continue to advance technologically in order to achieve this aim. 130. Elon Musk and The Worst-Case Scenario of a Nuclear Apocalypse Elon Musk. Business. Tech. Politics. What could go wrong? 131. Meta's "Oops" Moment 2022 might not have been Facebook's year, yet the social media titan continues to dominate HackerNoon's Tech Company Rankings. 132. From GaryVee To Elon Musk: How Organic Social Media Is Killing Facebook Ads Build your audience, own your audience, then sell to your audience by solving their problems. 133. Musk Is No Visionary: Half of Twitter Workforce Laid Off If you ever needed more proof that the world's richest man is no visionary, look no further than the events of last week. 134. Starhopper: The Prototype Of Starship By SpaceX SpaceX is a space exploration company owned by a genius and a visionary Elon Musk who’s also the CEO of Tesla Inc. The main goal of SpaceX is to make space travel and exploration easy and efficient. Throughout the years, Elon Musk has done a lot of amazing things and has stayed completely open to the questions of the people. I think that Elon Musk’s transparency is his best quality. Anyways, let’s take a closer look at the latest advancement of SpaceX. 135. Tesla's Snowball Effect There is a threshold before which growth seems painfully slow, yet, as you pass through that threshold, things start to grow exponentially. 136. You HODL Dogecoin? What seems like millennia ago, but was only about a year ago, I wrote on HN about Dogecoin's value proposition being worth a penny. I just wrote my response to my adult sons when they had asked why I had started accumulating Dogecoin. This essay is similar. This is essentially my response to their queries when they learned I was still HODL'ing my Dogecoin. 137. Why Twitter Blue For $8 Will Underperform Twitter blue for $8 has an intricate flaw. And Elon Musk has to find a way to get ahead of it to make Twitter profitable 138. What Is Elon Musk's Deal with Space Colonization and Underpopulation? Elon Musk is just too busy to explain why we should worry more about underpopulation than the overpopulation problem. 139. Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humans Artificial Intelligence is in many ways reshaping our tools and human-based methods, from the medical field to everyday gadgets and entertainment, to outer space. Humans are relying on AI more and more every day. 140. How Musk became Twitter's largest shareholder, agreed to join its board, then backed out in 3 weeks Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing on July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. Part 4 of 31: FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS - Musk sets his sights on Twitter 141. 3 Reasons Why Everyone Now Cares About Web3 The world post-pandemic wants real change and Web3 offers new advances to build a better future. 142. 'Musk’s exit strategy is a model of hypocrisy', says Twitter lawyer Peter Walsh in July 22 lawsuit Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. Part 1 of 31: VERIFIED COMPLAINT & NATURE OF THE ACTION 143. #Facepalm: "Google Intending To Ban ICO ADs Ended Up Banning Crypto Wallets Too" - Jonathan Speigner This article talks about digital wallets and the FBI seizure of bitcoins taken by a ransomware attack. 144. R.I.P Hoomans: AI Can Think, Read, and Write While we feel proud about our human abilities to think and communicate, there is a silent rise of machines, all set to surpass us. 145. The Undeniable Importance Of Climate-Neutral Blockchains If you are the person who doesn't t care or doesn't have any idea, why should a Blockchain be climate neutral? Then stick with this article, and I'm sure you will start caring about this soon, so let's start with an example; 146. Will Elon Musk Truly Free the Bird? Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, what does this mean for businesses and advertisers on the platform? 147. Artifact News: The Potential Challenger to Elon Musk's Twitter Supremacy Artifact News has emerged as a potential challenger to Elon Musk's version of Twitter, which has faced criticism for its content moderation policies and reinstatement of incendiary accounts.Since Musk took over, Twitter have become increasingly polarized, leading to a growing number of users who are dissatisfied with the lack of content moderation policies among others. Enter Artifact News, the newly launched news reader app by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the co-founders of Instagram. Artifact News aims to be the challenger to Elon Musk's Twitter, presenting itself as a reliable source of news for those who want an alternative to Twitter. 148. Videos About Space We Shouldn't Undervalue ▶️ Ok, let's explore a few cool videos that I think a lot of addicted to space people should watch. 149. What Is The Future of Twitter? The end of 2022 and the start of 2023 proved tumultuous for Twitter. What does the future have in store for the company? 150. Always Bet Musk's Oxen! Fresh off the Virgin Martian Express, Jackson had a layover at the Blue Origin moon base. He was trying to get to the Starbase Autonomous Zone 151. Amazon is More than Just the King of eCommerce Amazon more than just king of eCommerce, Coinbase up two spots. 152. SpaceX Technology May Have The Potential To Revolutionise The Future of Cars As the years have gone by, entrepreneur Elon Musk has undoubtedly become a household name. His broader visions, and not to mention wealth, has helped him to carve out a legendary mark in outer space and the automotive industry alike. 153. The Musk Effect: Is Elon's Interest in Crypto Having a Negative Effect On The Industry? For years, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has been vocal about cryptocurrencies. However, is Elon Musk really doing a favor to the world of cryptocurrencies? 154. Tesla Stock Wears A Double Halo (Illustration: Mike Bloom) 155. The Everything App: Elon Has Great Plans for Twitter 2.0 The Everything App: Elon has great plans for Twitter 2.0 156. Inside Musk's Social Circle: Yes-men, Media Personalities, and (a lot of) right-wing VCs Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt “surround yourself with only yes men” 157. What Customers Want From EV Manufacturers This Slogging thread by Arthur and Richard-kubina occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 158. X, The Everything App! This Slogging thread by Manas Goel, Valentine Enedah, Hephzibah Adejumo, Mónica Freitas, Sara Pinto and elizabeth modupe occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 159. What are Crypto Hosted Services and Why Does Elon Musk Hate Them? On February 10, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk via Twitter called on people to avoid hosted services, whatever it takes. 160. Elon, I'm Bored [Part One] This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko and Mónica Freitas occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 161. Twitter is a Mess, So Former Employees Are Creating Spill as an Alternative With Spill, you can create, comment, amplify or share a random thought with the public. 162. Elon Musk: The Visionary, Risk-Taker After taking over as the new owner of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk claims to have liberated the social networking and microblogging site. Thank you for checking out the 162 most read stories about Elon Musk on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo