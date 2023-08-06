75 Stories To Learn About Food Tech

Let's learn about via these 75 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Food Tech /Learn Repo 1. What is TikTok Kitchen and How Does it Work? I look into the new restaurant concept, TikTok's motivations, and how it will work. 2. How AI is Transforming the Grab&Go Food Market 3. What are the Applications of AR in the Food Industry? How augmented reality is being used in the food industry and how it can have a positive impact on your business if you start using it proactively. 4. What Are The Applications Of AR In Food Industry How augmented reality is being used in the food industry and how it can have a positive impact on your business if you start using it proactively. 5. Startup Interview: "Not as many people genuinely care about food security as they should" Grow fast and fix things: if you aren’t fixing things, you are not growing fast enough. Look where "move fast and break things" has gotten us. 6. Food Tech Stories: Amazing Dahmakan [Part 2] In Southeast Asia cloud kitchens are undermining the eating out model, working directly from singular cooking settings, and delivering directly to clients' doorsteps. This phenomenon is also known as delivery-only kitchens, ghost kitchens, and dark kitchens. 7. 5 Ways Technology is Reshaping The Restaurant Industry Learn how technology is reshaping the restaurant industry making businesses more efficient and smart. 8. 2022 Predictions: NFTs Move Beyond Laundering & CircleJerks While Fake Meat Gets Attacked by the Sea Annual tech predictions from venture capitalist, Bernard Moon. On NFTs, 3D-printing, meat substitutes, cryptocurrencies and commercial banking 9. Can Technology Help to Save Restaurants [Infographic] The future for many SMB restaurants is unknown right now. With social distancing and hospitality guidelines varying by state and county, it's been a difficult road. The industry itself was originally projected to reach $899 billion in projected sales in 2020, now, that is unknown. 10. Restaurant focussed DAO called FriesDAO is raising $9.69 Million to run a Fast Food Enterprise FriesDAO is connecting real-world assets to DeFi and on-chain blockchain governance and raising $9.69 Million to change the industry. 11. Restaurant Table Side Tech: How OneDine Solving Chargeback Issue for Restaurants In the good old days, when you wanted to grab a bite to eat, you walked into a restaurant, swiped your credit card and bon apetite. Or you made your order by phone, then paid when you pick it up. Smooth process from start to finish. 12. Delivering The Competitive Edge In Food Delivery Business By Creating Mobile App Food - The Constant 13. Can We Decentralize Zomato/Swiggy? A simple approach on how to decentralize food-delivery ecosystem. 14. Why We Should All Pay Attention To Recent Food Tech Innovations There is a lot of food tech innovations out there that have been popping up over the past few years. And food tech has become a fairly popular industry to be in 15. High Technology Changes To Agriculture Companies: 2020 Edition It's no secret that development in technology will continue to revolutionize every sector in the upcoming years. In 2020, there are so many advanced technologies that have been developed to make farmers' work easier and hassle-free. 16. Food Tech Stories: How Walmart is Growing Food Subscription Business Based on this story: Walmart Grocery is expanding its $98 per year 'Delivery Unlimited' subscription across the US 17. 7 Companies with Recipe APIs in 2022 An overview of 7 Companies with recipe APIs in 2022 18. The Effect of Covid-19 on Ride-hailing and Food Delivery Services Due to the crisis of the ongoing Corona virus Pandemic, Uber and other major companies announced new welfare policies that stated that any worker infected by the Covid-19 virus or workers in a location are completely quarantined by the government, would get paid leaves or compensation. Inspired by these events, other companies built using the taxi app and operating in other regions of the world discussed similar procedures to benefit those affected by corona virus. 19. Metaverse: The First Step into A Brave New World How is the next generation bound to embrace a new reality that will be consistently enriched and likely to be limitless? 20. First Come, First Served: 7 Businesses That Hired Robots Before 2020 We are already used to robots in an industrial environment. Repeatability, speed, precision,\nflexibility, no contact with humans, and safety. That’s what robots are all about. No wonder that businesses all around the world are trying now to adopt robots in their services asap. 21. Human Brand Ambassadors Have Limitations: Enter FoodTech Robots In the nearest future, a majority of FoodTech businesses and consumer brands will start using cognitive virtual humans. 22. Where The Money’s Headed: China’s Tech Investment Trends of 2022 China’s entrepreneurial fervor and investor confidence is at an all-time high, with no signs of losing steam. So, where's the big money going in 2022? 23. Top 10 App Ideas for Restaurant and Food Business Startups in 2022 This post will provide you with the best app ideas for restaurant and food business startups to use as a springboard 24. Food Tech Stories: Will Amazon Go Grocery Improve Our Shopping? This story is based on Experiencing Seattle's Amazon Go Grocery 25. Future of On-Demand Food Ordering App in 2020 A survey was conducted in 2019 among the restaurants who had opted for app-based online delivery for the first time or listed with on-demand food app startups. Majority of restaurants said that people nowadays are showing little interest in coming to restaurants and prefer online delivery most of the time. Needless to say that this attitude resulted in increase in sales as reported by 60% of restaurants. 26. "Is This How Our Story is Due to End?" #COP26 Are we investing in the right things or failing to see the bigger picture in pursuit of short-term goals? 27. How Social Media Can Help You Eat Healthily Just about everyone who has tried to make radically healthier changes to their daily food consumption have realized that this is easier to accomplish with some kind of support system aside from your own will to succeed. It is a great help for people to cheer you on, support you, give you advice, or even criticize you on your way to better eating and overall health. 28. 17 Smart Tech Kitchen Products to Buy in 2020 With each passing day, technology keeps on getting smarter and intends to make human life easier. Even the basic things we use on a regular basis have turned advanced. Nowadays Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa have become common things in homes and commercial places. The kitchen now adopts some advanced gadgets to simplify the cooking process. Whether you want to prepare meals for a huge mass of people or just brew a cup of coffee, the smart tech kitchen products discussed below will help you a lot. 29. New Restaurant Tech Creates Touch Free Take Out, Reopens Entire Mall Marketplace Restaurants have been hit hard by COVID-19. With massive closures and layoffs around the world, it's been a tough road for hospitality these past few weeks. It can be extremely overwhelming to look at the big picture, but luckily, there are restaurant tech innovators stepping up to the plate. 30. Meal Planning Introduction Meal planning is an essential ‘thing’ for healthy lifestyle. Please note that i didn’t create that content myself. I only put quotes or links from other sources that i googled. 31. Working at a FoodTech Startup: A Data Scientist's Insights Since 2018, I have been working for a plant-based alternative startup [더플랜잇, The Plant Eat] as a data scientist. Here is what I learned while working on the food data team. 32. What's Inside Junk Food? Remember how your mom told you to finish your food before getting dessert? It turns out your mom was right! 33. Super Sizing Technology to Improve the Food Industry How technology is transforming the way food and beverages are produced, delivered, and consumed globally. 34. Your Robocup, Sir 07:00 am, the bus leaves in 15 minutes and you’ve got a chance to run to the nearest coffee shop to get your morning dose of excellent caffeine. You come into a café, happily recognizing that there are only two competitors in the queue, and already start to feel the energy of a double Americano in your hand. 35. Food Tech Stories: Digital Transformation of Restaurant Industry Based on How Restaurants Can Adapt to the Digital Economy. 36. Food Tech Stories: Food On Wheels Can Solve Last Mile Problem Urbanization is a common process in many regions of the world, including a huge proportion of people in less developed countries. Rapid urbanization can cause many problems, including poverty and food insecurity, which can make it harder for citizens to eat a healthy diet. No matter how hard policymakers are trying to promote healthy and sustainable diets, it’s still an acute problem in modern cities. 37. #FoundersConnect: Mariam Jimoh, CEO & Founder of Oja (Ethnic Grocery Delivery Startup) Peace speaks with Mariam about her grocery startup for afrocarribean people living in the diaspora. 38. 5 Lessons Learned During Online Grocery Product Development Online grocery services are steadily gaining in popularity. Recent statistics show that 22 percent of American shoppers buy groceries online at least once a wee 39. Diving into the Legal Issues of NFTs in FoodTech The implementation of NFT leads not only to the improvement of operations and brand image but also causes some legal issues which are worth knowing about. 40. Food Tech Stories: Solving Food Waste Problem With The Help Of AI Food squander is probably the most serious issue that humankind faces today. Internationally, between 33-50% of all food is never eaten, and the worth is over $1 trillion. That being said, 800 million individuals battle to get a meal on a daily basis. That is 1 of every 9 individuals on the planet who are malnourished. If we take less than a quarter of squandered food, we could take care of every single of them. And here are a few other shocking facts that you may not know: 41. How to Create a Successful Food Delivery App 42. Food Tech Stories: How Italy Fighting with Food Waste Based on this story: Italy passes law to send unsold food to charities instead of dumpsters 43. Food Tech Stories: How Sugarmate Helps People With Diabetes Today, most people with diabetes opt to deal with their condition with the help of a continuous glucose monitor or CGMs. Since finger prick testing is not really convenient, CGMs are a great option. And they give a surge of information nonstop as well. However, most data is useless unless the right tools are used to analyze it. 44. Tech for Good: Vertical Farming 100 years ago, if you suggested that climate change would one day threaten our way of life, you'd be laughed off the stage. Today, climate change is increasing global hunger and bringing 100 million people into poverty by 2030. 45. Food Tech Stories: The Secret Of The Sustainable Food System The EAT-Lancet report is the primary full logical report of what comprises a sound eating regimen from a sustainable food system, and which activities can support and accelerate food framework change. 46. How Agtech and Blockchain Could Invigorate Africa’s Startup Ecosystem The utilization of agtech and blockchain as dual catalysts for growth in the African startup ecosystem will help invigorate African economies. 47. How To Create An App Better Than Uber Eats Food Delivery Apps - Adding A Dimension To Food-Consumption 48. How Blockchain can Disrupt the Restaurant Industry This article talks about blockchain and restaurant tech to disrupt and uplift the restaurant industry after COVID-19. 49. Business Model of Online Grocery Business: How It Can Make Money Online grocery shopping is one of the fastest-growing niches of eCommerce in 2020. According to a study by Nielsen, 70% of the consumers will shop groceries online by 2024. Subsequently, consumers in the US alone will be spending $100 billion annually on online food and beverages, which is equal to every household spending about $850 annually. 50. Emerging Food Technology Trends & Insights for 2022 The food industry is one industry that benefits from the use of technology, from data gathering, food quality, blockchain tech and supply chain tracking. 51. Few Important Things You Must Know About Building Food Delivery App The need to consume food is never going to stop. However, the way in which food was commercially consumed is bound to change from time to time. There was a time when food was prepared at home. Restaurants came to the rescue of people who were outside their homes. 52. Food Tech Stories: How These Guys Built A Multi-Billion Dollar Family Business Who doesn’t know Panda Express? It is a fast-food restaurant chain that offers American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is a forward-runner in the Asian restaurant chain niche. The idea of Panda Express was born in the United States. First restaurants used to be located in shopping mall food courts, but the chain has been expanded since then. You can see Panda Express in universities, airports, military bases, amusement parks, and other places. 53. 10 Reasons Your Retention is So Low At Food Rocket, we consider retention our key metric, and this is especially true for doing business on the US market in general. 54. Pivoting Is an Opportunity: Even for a Growing Business Pivot is not just for the times when a business goes the wrong way but is necessary even if your business is doing well and showing sustainable growth. 55. Food Tech Stories: Will You Marry Me, Cooking Robot? Based on this story: S'pore's First Robotics Restaurant Serves Robot-Cooked Wok Dishes 56. Food Tech Stories: Yummy Trends in 2020 Based on this story: Food and Restaurant Trends 2020 57. Food Tech Stories: How To Fail Food Delivery Startup Based on this story: Trackin: Solo Founding a +$167,000/Month Food Startup 58. 7 Shopify Alternatives to Create an Online Food Delivery Platform Top Shopify alternatives restaurateurs must consider to develop their online food delivery platform. 59. 6 Smart Digital Health & Fitness Solutions With every holiday season comes a glut of, well, gluttony as we strive to make merry amid calorie-laden food and drink for weeks on end. Then there’s the predictable diet and fitness-focused New Year resolutions that, however genuinely and well-intended at the onset, can be easy to make—but even easier to break. With this understanding, throngs of tech and online companies are finding innovative ways to keep people engaged and motivated throughout the holiday season and beyond as they endeavor to get fit and healthy...and stay that way. 60. The Future of Protein Have you ever tasted a veggie burger? Are you a vegan? You have a vegan friend, should you turn vegan? Did you ever thought about stop eating meat? Are you aware of animal slaughtering? 61. How Agtech Can Harness China’s Ever-Growing Technological Advantage One area that could benefit from and help foster more growth in China's economy is its agricultural technology (AgTech) scene. 62. Reconstructing Our Food Supply Chains with Blockchain Technology Blockchain technology can streamline and restructure the way that we interpret global supply lines, a change that may be vital for addressing climate change. 63. How Come Junk Food is Still An Epidemic? First part of this article: https://hackernoon.com/junk-food-whats-inside-it-107ar30zv 64. How I Built a Meal Kit Delivery App In a Day Using Stripe, Google Sheets, Glide and Carrd Note: This article is part of my toolkit newsletters↗️ where I share resources about building things. Join me :) 65. How To Develop A Fabulous Self-Service Ordering Kiosk For Your Fast Food Chain Long lines and long wait times frustrate guests and discourage them from returning to your restaurant. World-famous restaurants have come up with innovative ideas to eliminate these sources of frustration. Take McDonald’s as an example: In 2015, they started adopting self-service ordering kiosks that let customers select items, customize orders, and pay. Another good example is Stabucks. They built an app that lets customers order and pay in advance, then pick up their orders at their convenience. Those are just two examples, but there are many more. 66. Introducing a Simple Module for Parsing CSV Files This Slogging thread by and Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #programming channel, and has been edited for readability. 67. 7 Ways to UseRobots in The Food Industry Robots have come a long way. People have been predicting that robots will be a massive part of our lives for decades. That prediction is finally starting to become a reality. We are starting to see robots everywhere, with new innovations arriving on a weekly basis. 68. Food Tech Stories: Amazing Dahmakan [Part 1] Dahmakan is a food-tech startup in Southeast Asia that carries a composed way to deal with food delivery. The organization offers chef-made meals at a cost lesser than other eateries. 69. Chatting about GMO 🎃 This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko and Mónica Freitas occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 70. How to Build Food Delivery App Like Zomato Food ordering industry is the one which has a huge potential. According to the research by Morgan Stanley, online food delivery comprises only less than 5 percent of the total restaurant industry. 71. Meet the Technology of Future Packaging If we have binoculars, we can see the future of packaging. What will it look like in ten years? As far as we know, it's not hard to imagine. 72. How To Improve Nutritional Care of Patients By Using Hospital Nutrition Software Poor nutrition is a significant challenge nowadays. The table is the HTML way to layout the data. We can use tables to structure data in columns and rows. 75. Introducing a Simple NPM Module for Food Measurements Hello! I've created a simple JavaScript module for food measurements. Visit the /Learn Repo