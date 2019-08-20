Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoAI Writer of the Year: Hacker Noon Awards| #Noonies Nominees by@natasha

AI Writer of the Year: Hacker Noon Awards| #Noonies Nominees

Author profile picture

@natashaNatasha Nel

Managing Editor @hackernoon.

UPDATE
WINNER -🥇Adrien Book
2ND PLACE - 🥈Akash Deep
3RD PLACE -🥉Tony Aubé

Hacker Noon—where hackers start their afternoons, has partnered with Stream to present the inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. You can help Hacker Noon declare the best and worst of this year’s tech scene by voting every day from today until August 16th!

AI Writer of the Year // Noonies Nominees 2019

May the best human using their brain to write about machines with brains win. And the nominees are...
Akash Deep
Adrien Book
Tony Aubé
Shreya Amin
Daniel Jeffries
Andrey Sergeenkov
Cassie Kozyrkov
Matt Swayne
The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019.

<< VOTE NOW >>


Related

Tags

#noonies#hacker-noon-awards#tech-awards#ai#artificial-intelligence#tech-publishing#noonies-2019#ai-writer-of-the-year
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!