Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoContributing Writer of the Year - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019 by@natasha

Contributing Writer of the Year - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

Author profile picture

@natashaNatasha Nel

Managing Editor @hackernoon.

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Patrick Lee Scott
2ND PLACE -🥈Andrey Sergeenkov
3RD PLACE -🥉sudhanshu kumar

The world’s most independent tech publication, Hacker Noon—where hackers start their afternoons, just partnered with Stream.io to present the inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. 

Contributing Writer of the Year // Hacker Noon Award Nominations

As with a lot of things, consistency is key. Here's to the writers who've consistently produced solid thinking and well-chosen words to raise the bar when it comes to highest quality independent tech publishing.
And the 2019 Nominees for Hacker Noon's Writer of the Year are...
Patrick Lee Scott
Andrey Sergeenkov
sudhanshu kumar
Romi Kumar
Andreas Sandre
Noam Levenson
Cassie Kozyrkov
Arthur Tkachenko
Daniel Jeffries
Aditi Bhatnagar
You can VOTE EVERY DAY FROM TODAY until August 16th!
The Noonies is made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.

Related

Tags

#noonies#hacker-noon-awards#tech-publishing#writer-of-the-year#tech-journalism-awards#tech-blogging-awards#noonies-2019#hacker-noon-writer-of-the-year
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!