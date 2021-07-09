Should Other Games Receive Director's Cut Treatments Similar to Ghost of Tsushima & Death Stranding?

This Slogging thread by JeffreyHarris, Jack Boreham, Nicolas Ng, Limarc Ambalina and Jose Hernandez occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

Now that a director's cut of Ghost of Tsushima is in the works that will be released on both PS4 and PS5 with additional DLC content, is there a Sony PlayStation game you want to get a director's cut treatment? Or it would be a game that was first released on Xbox One and gets an expanded re-release, plus remastering for Xbox Series X/S?

Here is the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima: Director's cut info for reference: https://blog.playstation.com/2021/07/01/ghost-of-tsushima-directors-cut-arrives-on-ps5-and-ps4-consoles-on-august-20/

I've always wanted a god of war directors cut. I've heard that director Cory Barlog cut a ton from the game. A cut with all that extra content would be amazing. I felt the post-game wasn't that great so extra stuff would be a dream come true.

Jack Boreham with God of War: Ragnarok in the works, I think a Director's Cut type release for the last game would make a ton of sense. Not sure what they would be able to restore, but as a PlayStation exclusive title and IP, they should go for it.

For me personally, I'd probably go for an Uncharted 4 or just an Uncharted series Director's Cut type of release. Give it the enhancement and all the bells and whistles treatment for PlayStation 5. Same with the previous games that were released on just PS3.

I would really like to have a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. I only got into the series at 5 and wish 3 would be remade with better graphics. Modern graphics rendering the jungle Snake has to get through would be really interesting, plus giving the combat a more modern touch

Yeah I gotta be honest I know what director's cut means for filmmaking but I have no idea what it means for games is it just a remaster with polished gameplay?

I’m with Limarc. I’m not entirely sure what a directors cut of a game would entail

For Limarc Ambalina and Jose Hernandez for these, we are generally defining them as enhanced for next-gen consoles that could or could not have some additional features or DLC, or all the previously released content. See the Director's Cut releases for Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima for PS5.

For Nicolas Ng I imagine we could see enhanced or remastered versions of MGS3 for say the PS5, but Hideo Kojima likely wouldn't have any involvement unless things were repaired with Kojima and Konami.

I see. When you put it that way I can assume that Naughty Dog might do directors cuts for Last of Us 1 and 2. Interestingly, we don't normally see those releases from Japanese developers, so I don't think you'd see those.



I also wouldn't be surprised if we saw one for Days Gone.

