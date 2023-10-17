Search icon
    SharpRISCV Overview: A Browser-Based RISC-V Assembler for Seamless Learning and Exploration
    290 reads

    by Muhammad Rizwan October 17th, 2023
    SharpRISCV is a browser-based RISC-V assembler. It supports building Linux ELF, Windows PE, Intel Hex, and RAW output. It provides a hex dump visualization of the generated code, allowing users to inspect the machine code at a granular level.
    Introduction:

    In the ever-evolving landscape of computer architecture, RISC-V stands out as an open-source instruction set architecture that offers flexibility and adaptability. To facilitate learning and exploration of RISC-V assembly language, a powerful tool has emerged—SharpRISCV. This browser-based RISC-V assembler supports building Linux ELF, Windows PE, Intel Hex, and RAW output, providing a comprehensive platform for enthusiasts and learners.


    SharpRISCV — Showing Linux Dump

    Features:

    1. Cross-Platform Support: SharpRISCV supports the assembly of code for both Linux ELF and Windows PE formats. This versatility enables users to explore RISC-V on different operating systems, broadening the scope of learning and experimentation.
    2. Output Formats: The assembler generates output in multiple formats, including Linux ELF, Windows PE, Intel Hex, and RAW. This diversity caters to users with varied preferences and requirements, ensuring compatibility with different tools and environments.
    3. Hex Dump Visualization: For Linux ELF and Windows PE outputs, SharpRISCV goes beyond basic assembly. It provides a hex dump visualization of the generated code, allowing users to inspect the machine code at a granular level. This feature aids in understanding the correspondence between assembly instructions and machine code.
    4. Interactive Byte Descriptions: SharpRISCV enhances the learning experience by offering interactive byte descriptions. Users can hover over specific bytes in the hex dump, and the tool provides detailed descriptions of the corresponding instructions. This interactive feature facilitates a deeper understanding of the RISC-V assembly language.

    Supported Instruction Types:

    • R Type
    • U Type
    • I Type
    • B Type
    • S Type
    • J Type

    Assembler Directives:

    1. .text: Specifies the beginning of the text section.
    2. .data: Marks the beginning of the data section.
    3. .string and .asciz: Define string literals by .asciz adding a null terminator.
    4. .word: Reserves space for a word (32 bits).
    5. .%hi and .%lo: Handle high and low parts of a value, respectively.

    Accessing SharpRISCV:

    To start your RISC-V assembly journey, visit the RISC-V web interface at SharpRISCV. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to write, assemble, and explore RISC-V code directly from your web browser.

    Contribute to the Project:

    SharpRISCV is an open-source project available on GitHub at github.com/rizwan3d/SharpRISCV. If you find this tool valuable and helpful, consider giving it a star on GitHub. Your support encourages the continuous improvement of SharpRISCV and contributes to the growth of the RISC-V community.

    Embark on your RISC-V assembly journey today with SharpRISCV, where learning meets exploration in the world of open architecture!

