Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    profile-img

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @rizwan3d's 7 stories for 1 days 15 hours and 22 minutes.

    #Interests

    git

    programming

    c-sharp

    .net

    how-to-clean-up-files

    automating-file-cleanup

    .net-bot

    file-managment

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    unusual-whales-crossposter, www.unusualwhales.com/i_am_the_senate/full

    profile-img

    Mostafa Safarian, MSc software engineering, web developer with more than 10 years of experience in Frontend/Backend development.

    profile-img

    dusketeer, Dusk Network representative, blockchain & privacy evangelist

    profile-img

    Dmitrii Slabko, Accomplished software developer with 25+ years of experience. Focus on .NET technologies.

    profile-img

    Jym Cheong, https://jym.sg

    profile-img