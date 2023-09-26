C# Automation: Using .Net Core To Organize My Downloads Folder

Too Long; Didn't Read The Solution solution is a Bot that loops the download, desktop or any other folder and determines the file type for each and every file. Subsequently, it creates a folder for that file type. All files with the same file type will be transferred to this folder and or Organize by Date.We use.Net Core to make it cross platform. but same code work well for.Net Framework and on Xamarin so it works on every popular device today.