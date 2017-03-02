Tutorial: Setting up Node.js with a database

Site Color
I could have named this tutorial “setting up Node.js with MySQL” however I wanted to make the name a little more encompassing because I think for most applications MySQL is a great choice for Node.js.
MySQL has been around for 21 years and so in early Node.js apps it was often overlooked for some new and shiny NoSQL choices such as MongoDB. However with the benefit of hindsight, MongoDB turned out to be more hype than substance and is well known for a few major security issues and performance issues. If you don’t believe me, search Hacker News for “mongodb”.
If you would like a DB, even for NoSQL, MySQL is a great choice. It has great support, decent performance and there are some great NPM modules for interfacing with it. Furthermore there are MySQL adapters for pretty much everything.
In this tutorial, I will show how to setup MySQL with Node using Knex in order to create a crude app for creating and logging in users.
We will
In the next tutorial we will add more functionality to the app and explore some more complex querying. Eventually we will deploy the app somewhere.
If you have completed the previous tutorials, you probably have Node installed so you can skip this section.
We will be using NVM to manage node so that we can easily install and switch between different versions.
Before installing NVM make sure you have a
.bashrc file in your home directory (even if the file is empty).
touch ~/.bashrc
To install NVM just run this command (same as in the NVM installation instructions).
This command pulls down a script from a remote URL and runs it.
You now have NVM! But if you run
nvm ls you will notice it isn’t found. This is because NVM adds some code to your
~/.bashrc. This file is a special file that is run every time you log in to your instance, so to get NVM running you could logout and login again. However you can just run the file manually by using the
source command.
source ~/.bashrc
Now running
nvm ls works! But there aren’t any node versions installed! To get the latest version, just
nvm install <latest version number>.
nvm install 7
You have node installed! Check that it’s there by looking at the version
node --version
If you are using Mac, you should install MySQL using Homebrew. If you are using another platform just Google something like “installing MySQL on my platform” for instructions.
Install Homebrew on mac by running this in terminal
/usr/bin/ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install)"
Once installed, update Homebrew and install MySQL
brew update
brew install mysql
Run the MySQL daemon
brew services start mysql
Set a rudimentary password for MySQL locally, there is no need to worry about security because it will only be accessible from your machine (I used “password”).
mysqladmin -u root password 'password'
Once installed and running, MySQL is accessible to any app running locally on your machine.
In this tutorial, we will use Sequel Pro to manage our database. Download and install Sequel Pro and open it. The database to connect to is on localhost so set “host” to “127.0.0.1”. Username is “root” and password the same as chosen in the previous step, for me that’s “password”.
Connect and you will be presented with an empty MySQL. If the connection does not work, make sure you modified your password correctly in the previous step and that the
mysql service is still running.
After successfully connecting, click Database > Add Database and name it, I chose the name “tutorial_node_database” (the MySQL naming convention is snake_case).
Great, MySQL is ready to go!
I have added this whole project to a public github repo and I have broken down each step as a commit so it should be easy to follow. This is just as an aid, we will be creating the project from scratch so there is no need to clone the code.
Let’s start with a fresh directory, I have named the project
tutorial-node-database. Run the following to create the file structure.
mkdir tutorial-node-database
cd tutorial-node-database
touch knexfile.js
touch index.js
touch store.js
mkdir public
touch public/index.html
touch public/app.js
# choose all defaults when prompted
npm init
We are using Knex with MySQL and creating a small API using express, so you need to install
knex and
express. We’ll also use the
body-parser module.
npm i knex mysql express body-parser --save
knex should be installed globally also
npm i knex -g
When creating a new project I like to add a minimal .gitignore file so that I can easily check everything in without including the
node_modules folder or
.DS_Store files that MacOS likes to create.
printf "node_modules\n.DS_Store" > .gitignore
Don’t worry if you don’t understand the bash code above. All it does is put
node_modules followed by a newline
\n followed by
.DS_Store into a file called
.gitignore. It’s perfectly reasonable to use an editor to do this sort of thing if that’s more simple for you.
We’ll start with a simple express app, serving the public directory, with a
/createUser endpoint to write some data to the database.
const express = require('express')
const bodyParser = require('body-parser')
const store = require('./store')
const app = express()
app.use(
express.static('public'))
app.use(bodyParser.json())
app.post('/createUser', (req, res) => {
store
.createUser({
username: req.body.username,
password: req.body.password
})
.then(() => res.sendStatus(200))
})
app.listen(7555, () => {
console.log('Server running on http://localhost:7555')
})
Save this to
index.js. When we run this file, the server will listen on http://localhost:7555 for POST requests to
/createUser and pass those requests to the store file. The server will then respond with a 200 status code (200 is the code that every HTTP server uses to say that the request was successful).
For the time being, we will mock the store in order to check that our API works.
module.exports = {
createUser ({ username, password }) {
console.log(`Add user ${username} with password ${password}`)
return Promise.resolve()
}
}
Save this to
store.js. Note that the
addLog function returns a promise so that you know when it is done. If the use of promises here is a little confusing, it might be worth checking out some Promise tutorials, they are an essential concept in modern Javascript.
Now, lets write a simple
index.html, including
app.js. We add
app.js at the bottom of the HTML here rather than the
head so that we can easily query elements above the script, without needing to use something like
jQuery.ready or the
DOMContentLoaded event to wait for them to load.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Node database tutorial</title>
</head>
<body>
<form class="CreateUser">
<h1>Create a new user</h1>
<input type="text" class="username" placeholder="username">
<input type="password" class="password" placeholder="password">
<input type="submit" value="Create user">
</form>
<script src="/app.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
The
app.js script should look like the below and will be used to hit the server’s
/createUser endpoint.
const CreateUser = document.querySelector('.CreateUser')
CreateUser.addEventListener('submit', (e) => {
e.preventDefault()
const username = CreateUser.querySelector('.username').value
const password = CreateUser.querySelector('.password').value
post('/createUser', { username, password })
})
function post (path, data) {
return window.fetch(path, {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
body: JSON.stringify(data)
})
}
Save this to
public/app.js and start your server.
node .
Your server should start on http://localhost:7555/. Go to this link and you will be able to see createUser requests in the network panel when you click “Create User”.
Check your terminal for the
console.log from
store.js.
This is a good point to commit your code if you are using git.
# An empty first commit is nice
git commit --allow-empty -m "( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)"
git add .
git commit -m "Setup server with mock store"
Let’s set up the
knexfile.js to connect to the database.
module.exports = {
client: 'mysql',
connection: {
user: 'root',
password: 'password',
database: 'tutorial_node_database'
}
}
I have used default credentials to connect locally to MySQL, you may need to change this if yours are different.
For the tutorial we will need a user table with a username and password. These all need to be defined in schema. To create or modify schemas, we will use Knex migrations.
Create a new migration and name it something meaningful
knex migrate:make create_user_table
This will create a file like
migrations/20170504155313_create_user_table.js. The name of the file is the current datetime followed by the name you specified. The datetime keeps the migration files in order in the filesystem, making them easy for you to read in chronological order.
Every time we need to add, remove or modify a table or column in order to change how our data will be represented, we’ll write a new migration file. This allows us to
The created file contains code which exports an
up method and
down method. We will create our table schema in the
down method (used when we migrate) and delete it in the
up method (when we roll back).
exports.up = function (knex) {
return knex.schema.createTable('user', function (t) {
t.increments('id').primary()
t.string('username').notNullable()
t.string('password').notNullable()
t.timestamps(false, true)
})
}
exports.down = function (knex) {
return knex.schema.dropTableIfExists('user')
}
The API for Knex is pretty straightforward and the docs are very simple to read. It is important to realize that Knex is actually constructing SQL from the calls you make. Although you are using a JavaScript API, a lot of queries are built with the underlying SQL in mind which can be very important when it comes to query performance and optimization.
Note that we add an
id fields here that will automatically increment as well as
updated_at and
created_at fields using the
t.timestamps method.
To run this migration
knex migrate:latest
Check SequelPro to see the new table with the schema specified
Now we have a table, we can edit store.js so that it writes data to the table.
All we need our store to do is load in knex using the
knexfile.js config and then write data to the
user table whenever a
createUser request is made.
const knex = require('knex')(require('./knexfile'))
module.exports = {
createUser ({ username, password }) {
console.log(`Add user ${username} with password ${password}`)
return knex('user').insert({
username,
password
})
}
}
Restart your server and browse to http://localhost:7555/ to create a user. If you go to Sequel Pro you should see the new user show up in the database.
git add .
git commit -m "Setup knex"
Let’s make sure the password is encrypted in the DB before going any further. The flexibility of using database migrations really comes in handy.
To safely store passwords, you want to create a random salt for each new user and use crypto to encrypt the password (this is standard practice and safeguards against leaking your user’s passwords if your database is compromised).
Before the migration, let’s add the encryption logic into the store.js file
const crypto = require('crypto')
const knex = require('knex')(require('./knexfile'))
module.exports = {
saltHashPassword,
createUser ({ username, password }) {
console.log(`Add user ${username}`)
const { salt, hash } = saltHashPassword(password)
return knex('user').insert({
salt,
encrypted_password: hash,
username
})
}
}
function saltHashPassword (password) {
const salt = randomString()
const hash = crypto
.createHmac('sha512', salt)
.update(password)
return {
salt,
hash: hash.digest('hex')
}
}
function randomString () {
return crypto.randomBytes(4).toString('hex')
}
Note that
crypto is a native node module and need not be installed using
npm.
Let’s make a migration file
knex migrate:make encrypt_user_password
For the migration, we are going to add
encrypted_password and
salt columns, then we are going to borrow the
saltHashPassword method that we exported from
store.js in order to migrate users already in the database. Finally, we will remove the
password column.
const { saltHashPassword } = require('../store')
exports.up = function up (knex) {
return knex.schema
.table('user', t => {
t.string('salt').notNullable()
t.string('encrypted_password').notNullable()
})
.then(() => knex('user'))
.then(users => Promise.all(users.map(convertPassword)))
.then(() => {
return knex.schema.table('user', t => {
t.dropColumn('password')
})
})
function convertPassword (user) {
const { salt, hash } = saltHashPassword(user.password)
return knex('user')
.where({ id: user.id })
.update({
salt,
encrypted_password: hash
})
}
}
exports.down = function down (knex) {
return knex.schema.table('user', t => {
t.dropColumn('salt')
t.dropColumn('encrypted_password')
t.string('password').notNullable()
})
}
We can’t get the original password back in the down function because it is encrypted, hence we just try our best by putting the schema back as it was.
There is a tonne of promises being used here which is common when writing migrations. Using async/await we can greatly simplify this code.
const { saltHashPassword } = require('../store')
exports.up = async function up (knex) {
await knex.schema.table('user', t => {
t.string('salt').notNullable()
t.string('encrypted_password').notNullable()
})
const users = await knex('user')
await Promise.all(users.map(convertPassword))
await knex.schema.table('user', t => {
t.dropColumn('password')
})
function convertPassword (user) {
const { salt, hash } = saltHashPassword(user.password)
return knex('user')
.where({ id: user.id })
.update({
salt,
encrypted_password: hash
})
}
}
exports.down = function down (knex) {
return knex.schema.table('user', t => {
t.dropColumn('salt')
t.dropColumn('encrypted_password')
t.string('password').notNullable()
})
}
If you want to use async await, ensure you have the latest node version (it only recently became supported)
nvm i 7
When you install a new node version, be aware that global packages will need to be reinstalled.
npm i knex -g
Let’s run the migration and check that it works.
knex migrate:latest
If everything runs smoothly, your password should have been encrypted.
Restarting your server and creating new users should encrypt the passwords. Go to http://localhost:7555/ and create some more users to check it works.
git add .
git commit -m "Encrypt passwords"
At this point, let’s install
nodemon to restart the server automatically when we make changes.
npm i -g nodemon
Now run the server using nodemon, rather than node
nodemon .
Next time we make changes, the server will restart for us. Usually you would leave this running and then run bash operations in a new terminal tab.
To authenticate a user we create a
/login route which calls the store’s
authenticate method with the username and password.
const express = require('express')
const bodyParser = require('body-parser')
const store = require('./store')
const app = express()
app.use(express.static('public'))
app.use(bodyParser.json())
app.post('/createUser', (req, res) => {
store
.createUser({
username: req.body.username,
password: req.body.password
})
.then(() => res.sendStatus(200))
})
app.post('/login', (req, res) => {
store
.authenticate({
username: req.body.username,
password: req.body.password
})
.then(({ success }) => {
if (success) res.sendStatus(200)
else res.sendStatus(401)
})
})
app.listen(7555, () => {
console.log('Server running on http://localhost:7555')
})
If the authentication is successful, we respond with 200, else we respond with 401 (unauthorized).
In the store, we need to get the user’s salt, use it to encrypt the password and then check it against the
encrypted_password in the database.
const crypto = require('crypto')
const knex = require('knex')(require('./knexfile'))
module.exports = {
createUser ({ username, password }) {
console.log(`Add user ${username}`)
const { salt, hash } = saltHashPassword({ password })
return knex('user').insert({
salt,
encrypted_password: hash,
username
})
},
authenticate ({ username, password }) {
console.log(`Authenticating user ${username}`)
return knex('user').where({ username })
.then(([user]) => {
if (!user) return { success: false }
const { hash } = saltHashPassword({
password,
salt: user.salt
})
return { success: hash === user.encrypted_password }
})
}
}
function saltHashPassword ({
password,
salt = randomString()
}) {
const hash = crypto
.createHmac('sha512', salt)
.update(password)
return {
salt,
hash: hash.digest('hex')
}
}
function randomString () {
return crypto.randomBytes(4).toString('hex')
}
We have also modified the
saltHashPassword function to accept a salt, only generating one if none is supplied.
Notice that we changed the function declaration here so that the first argument is now an object. We could have easily had the hash passed in as a second argument however it is good practice to pass options objects because it makes it more obvious what is happening in the function call.
Consider for instance if
saltHashPassword ends up at the bottom of the file, or is abstracted into another file. Which call is easier to understand?
// using two arguments
saltHashPassword('some password', '239ab09')
// using an options argument
saltHashPassword({
password: 'some password',
salt: '239ab09'
})
Having the argument names in the call is nice.
To call
/login, let’s add a login form to the
index.html file.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Node database tutorial</title>
</head>
<body>
<form class="Login">
<h1>Login</h1>
<input type="text" class="username" placeholder="username">
<input type="password" class="password" placeholder="password">
<input type="submit" value="Login">
</form>
<form class="CreateUser">
<h1>Create account</h1>
<input type="text" class="username" placeholder="username">
<input type="password" class="password" placeholder="password">
<input type="submit" value="Create">
</form>
<script src="/app.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
and let’s add logic to the
app.js to call the login endpoint
const CreateUser = document.querySelector('.CreateUser')
CreateUser.addEventListener('submit', (e) => {
e.preventDefault()
const username = CreateUser.querySelector('.username').value
const password = CreateUser.querySelector('.password').value
post('/createUser', { username, password })
})
const Login = document.querySelector('.Login')
Login.addEventListener('submit', (e) => {
e.preventDefault()
const username = Login.querySelector('.username').value
const password = Login.querySelector('.password').value
post('/login', { username, password })
.then(({ status }) => {
if (status === 200) alert('login success')
else alert('login failed')
})
})
function post (path, data) {
return window.fetch(path, {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
body: JSON.stringify(data)
})
}
By checking the status, we are now able to tell whether the user is authenticated or not.
Nice!
git add .
git commit -m "Login route"
Before wrapping up, let’s just take a look at some of the SQL queries being run under the covers here. In order to log a Knex query to the console, just add a
.debug() to the query chain.
For example, in
store.js you could add it to
createUser
knex('user').insert({
salt,
encrypted_password: hash,
username
}).debug()
Now, when this method is called, you will see the SQL output to the console.
By looking at the sql key and replacing the
? values with the values in the bindings array you can reconstruct the underlying SQL query that Knex runs to add a user.
In this tutorial we created a crude app for creating and logging in users using Node + Knex + MySQL. In the next tutorial we will add more functionality to the app and explore some more complex querying.
Eventually I hope to show how we can deploy the app to EC2 with a remote database.
