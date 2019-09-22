How to Send and Schedule E-mails via a Node.js app

As an application developer, how often we sense the need of a service that would send e-mails to specified or subscribed email ids? Even if there is no real need, we still fantasize about it while developing a pet-project or an app for fun, don't we 😁?

In this article, I am going to explain the simple steps to send emails from your node.js app. At the end of it, we will be able to schedule and send e-mails. Not only that, we will be creating a REST API to post required details to a node.js app for sending emails.

Setting the stage

is a super cool module for Node.js application to allow email sending so easily. Install it using npm Nodemailer is a super cool module for Node.js application to allow email sending so easily. Install it using

npm install nodemailer --save

Import Nodemailer in your .js (app.js, email.js whatever) file:

let nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' );

Next, follow these three simple steps to get things working:

Setup a message option: This is to tell Nodemailer who is sending what message to whom?

let mailOptions = { from : '<FROM_EMAIL_ADDRESS>' , to : '<TO_EMAIL_ADDRESS>' , subject : 'Email from Node-App: A Test Message!' , text : 'Some content to send' }; 👉 Note: The `to` property above can have multiple email ids separated by commas(,). Create a `Nodemailer` *transporter* using either SMTP(this is default) or [some other transport](https://nodemailer.com/transports/) mechanism let transporter = nodemailer.createTransport({ service : 'gmail' , auth : { user : '<FROM_EMAIL_ADDRESS>' , pass : '<FROM_EMAIL_PASSWORD>' } }); 👉 Note: In the above example, the `service` is mentioned as `gmail`. This is just an example. You can specify the name of the e-mail services you want to actually use.

Use `sendMail()` method of your previously created transporter to deliver the message. transporter.sendMail(mailOptions, function ( error, info ) { if (error) { console .log(error); } else { console .log( 'Email sent: ' + info.response); } }); That's all, you are done. Now we have everything required to send e-mail from this node.js app.

Hang on a Minute, We can schedule it!

Yeah, right! The real power of this app comes with the fact that, you will be able to schedule the emails like,

Send now

Send everyday at 7p.m.(19:00 hrs), like a daily-digest

Send every 30 minutes.

Send on 29th Feb!

... many many more desired ways

You guessed it right, we need something like a cron job and for that we will be using a node module called, node-cron

First install it. node install node-cron --save

Import node-cron and schedule a task let cron = require ( 'node-cron' ); cron.schedule( '* * * * *' , () => { console .log( 'running a task every minute' ); }); 👉 Note: You can read about several cron schedule patterns here . In the above example, we have scheduled a simple console log in every minute.

Here is the combined code where I am scheduling the e-mail to send every minute:

let cron = require ( 'node-cron' ); let nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ); // e-mail message options let mailOptions = { from : '<FROM_EMAIL_ADDRESS>' , to : '<TO_EMAIL_ADDRESS>' , subject : 'Email from Node-App: A Test Message!' , text : 'Some content to send' }; // e-mail transport configuration let transporter = nodemailer.createTransport({ service : 'gmail' , auth : { user : '<FROM_EMAIL_ADDRESS>' , pass : '<FROM_EMAIL_PASSWORD>' } }); cron.schedule( '* * * * *' , () => { // Send e-mail transporter.sendMail(mailOptions, function ( error, info ) { if (error) { console .log(error); } else { console .log( 'Email sent: ' + info.response); } }); });

TADAAA, Done!

REST API to Schedule and Send e-mail

Create a route in routes.js file of your sails.js app

'post /api/sendemail' : 'EmailController.sendEmail' Create an EmailController with sendEmail method. This method should have the code discussed above for scheduling and sending email.

Wow, that was quick, isn't it?

sails-hook-cron as well. The details can be found 👉 Note: With sails.js, you can also use other cron libraries likeas well. The details can be found here

Let me know if this was useful to you.

Please feel free to comment on the alternate ways and methods you may be using for serving the same purpose, i.e, Scheduling and Sending e-mails from a node.js ap . After all, Sharing is Caring....!! 😊😊😊

