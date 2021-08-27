Self-Service Technology: a Look at Our Past, Present, and The Future

75% of business leaders expect their users to demand more self-service in the next two years. 72% say they want it now, and 75% say it's easy, simple, and responsive. Self-service tech has advanced significantly to keep up with the demand. Companies have embraced the ability to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into their processes. This has allowed service providers to free their operators of mundane tasks and ensure that they are available to deal with more complex and critical queries.