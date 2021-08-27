Search icon
Securing Serverless Applications with Critical Logging

Securing Serverless Applications with Critical Logging

Serverless architecture has some clear advantages over its traditional counterpart, but serverless has some security disadvantages. Logging is critical for logging in to a serverless app, says Dashbird CEO. It's not an exhaustive list but will give us a good head start. Logging critical logs will help us understand which serverless security flaws attackers explored and how to fix them, or build a block list of IP addresses, or identify compromised customer accounts. It will buy us precious time and provide valuable insights that may save a lot of money -- and, most importantly, our hard-earned reputation!
Taavi Rehemägi Hacker Noon profile picture

@taavi-rehemagi
Taavi Rehemägi

CEO of Dashbird. 13y experience as a software developer & 5y of building Serverless applications.

by Taavi Rehemägi @taavi-rehemagi.CEO of Dashbird. 13y experience as a software developer & 5y of building Serverless applications.
