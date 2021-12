758 reads

The tech industry seems to recognize the importance of an error-free product, thus raising the global testing market to *$1,252 million* by the end of 2027. A QA automation engineer holds the skills of a programmer and the logic of a tester at the same time. They are involved in the full software release cycle - from low-level unit tests to senior activities such as test planning. SDET is usually used interchangeably with “automated tester’s role as a standalone position.