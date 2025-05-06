Saaniya Chugh, Senior Technical Consultant: On Writing and Inspirations

So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests.

Hello Hello to my fellow hackers and to my wonderful set of readers here, Namaste! 🙏





I’m Saaniya Chugh - a Senior Technical Consultant at ServiceNow, community builder, speaker, and passionate writer focused on the intersection of AI, ITSM, and enterprise transformation. Outside the tech world, I’m a curious soul who finds joy in mentoring others, participating in running clubs, running community meetups, and occasionally obsessing over self-development hacks.





Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about?

My most recent Top Story dove headfirst into the glittery-yet-gritty underbelly of the AI art revolution. Remember that viral Ghibli trend that had your feed looking like a whimsical anime wonderland last month? Well, behind the dreamy portraits lies a not-so-dreamy reality - millions of users may have unknowingly handed over their facial data to AI platforms. What seemed like innocent fun was also a quiet data grab, raising real questions about digital consent, biometric security, and the blurred line between creativity and compromise. It’s not just about the art we’re making -it’s about the privacy we’re trading in return. We explored the unsettling truth behind the AI art revolution, focusing on how millions of users have unknowingly contributed their facial recognition data to AI platforms.





Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about?

Oh, absolutely - I live and breathe IT Service Management, with a not-so-secret love affair with ServiceNow. Lately, I’ve been deep-diving into how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping ITSM workflows — from predictive insights to AI Agent autonomy. But every now and then, I wander off the beaten path to explore the big-picture stuff: digital transformation journeys, productivity mindsets, and helping others carve their own career path in tech. Think of it as equal parts tech strategy and human storytelling.





Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?)

It’s a bit of beautiful chaos. I write in bursts, usually during the golden hours of early morning or the calm of late evening, when the world is quiet and my brain isn’t juggling five different tabs. Inspiration tends to strike right after my first cup of coffee or a good workout. That’s when the ideas start flowing. I quickly scribble them into my Apple journal (bless the sync gods), and then dive into focused writing sprints where the real magic happens.









Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing?

Time is indeed the biggest challenge when it comes to writing. Between back-to-back customer sessions, strategic planning, and helping drive initiatives, carving out distraction-free hours to actually write feels like a luxury. And even when I do, the real tightrope is simplifying complex, technical topics without watering them down. It’s a constant dance — translating depth into clarity while keeping the geeky goodness intact.





What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career?

Right now, I’m deep in the trenches writing a practical, no-fluff book aimed at helping industry managers embrace AI to supercharge their IT Service Management strategies - smartly, sustainably, and with a purpose. At the same time, I’m building out the ServiceNow Developer Community here in Montreal (come say hi if you're around!). Long-term? I’ve got my sights set on advisory board roles in ITSM forums — I want to be a catalyst for meaningful change in how enterprise tech evolves and empowers.





Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice?

Oh, hands down — give me a bold cold brew and an open Netflix queue, and I’m in my happy place. There’s something oddly therapeutic about powering through tech strategy by day and binge-watching feel-good sitcoms by night. Zero regrets.









Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it?

When you live and breathe tech all day, your off-hours better come with zero screen time 😄





For me, the gym is my go-to sanctuary. Can’t deny that I did take a winter break after moving to Montreal (blame the snow!), but now that spring’s here, I’m lacing up again. Beyond fitness, I’m into minimalist journaling and creative writing as it’s my way of slowing down the chaos. And when I’m not typing or lifting, you’ll probably find me experimenting in the kitchen with some South Asian fusion recipes, usually winging it🫣, but hey, the results are tasty more often than not!





What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next?

I’m working on a piece that shines a spotlight on the unsung hero of modern enterprises - IT Service Management. As today’s tech stacks grow more tangled and chaotic, ITSM has quietly evolved into the backbone that keeps everything running, secure, and sane. This story dives into why ITSM matters now more than ever, not just as a support function, but as a strategic powerhouse that silently guards the digital fort while innovation races ahead.





What’s your opinion on HackerNoon as a platform for writers?

HackerNoon has this rare charm. It’s both a playground for tech storytellers and a serious hub for deep, meaningful content. I’m still pretty new here, but what stood out instantly was the freedom it gives writers to dig into the technical weeds and get a little creative with it.





The editorial team? Super supportive.





The community? Sharp and engaging.





And the publishing experience? Smooth and genuinely rewarding.





What more could one ask for?





Thanks for taking time to join our “Meet the writer” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words? Thank you!

If you’ve got a story brewing in your mind or an idea that won’t let go, write it. HackerNoon is one of those rare corners of the internet where tech meets authenticity, and your voice matters.





I’m grateful to be here, and I can’t wait to read what you all create next.





Let’s keep the green and black pages buzzing!





To my HackerNoon community,

Thank you. धन्यवाद. ਧੰਨਵਾਦ. Merci. Danke. Grazie. Arigatou.

Signing off,

Saaniya Chugh

Check out Saaniya Chugh’s HackerNoon profile here, and read more of her amazing stories!



