Nailya Safarova - From The Journey Through Analog Color Science to HackerNoon Top Writer

Introduction

My name is Nailya Safarova, I am the co-founder of Dehancer and, since 2015, the head of the Dehancer Film research laboratory, where we develop unique methods of digitizing analog materials. Before that, I co-founded SREDA Film Lab — the largest film laboratory in the post-Soviet region. I hold two degrees: one in metrology, standardization, and quality management, and another in photojournalism. I have over 25 years of experience in both analog and digital photography, as well as in signal and image processing.

At Dehancer, I focus on color research and the creation of digital tools that replicate the behavior of film. Photography is also my hobby, and I’m happy to finally share my experience with others who are equally passionate about visual aesthetics.

How Did You Start Writing?

I started writing articles about five years ago, when I saw the growing interest in Dehancer and analog film in general. These days, I mostly write for our corporate blog and occasionally contribute to external platforms, including HackerNoon. For me, sharing expertise is essential, especially in such a rare and nuanced field as color science.

How Has Technology Impacted The Way You Write?

Technology has made it possible for me to explain complex topics in a simple and accessible way — using screenshots, videos, and digital simulations. At Dehancer, we create tools that emulate film in the digital space, and many of my articles are based on our internal scientific research. Digital platforms allow for immediate feedback from readers and help me tailor the message. It turns the writing process into a form of live dialogue.

Share About Your Journey Highlights?

One turning point was realizing that our experience in an analog lab could be transferred into the digital domain. We started with experiments, then spent years conducting scientific research, which eventually led to our first product. There were difficult times — we operated at a loss for the first three years, investing our own savings. But our drive to grow and our belief in what we were building helped us push through. Today, our product is known and used worldwide.

What’s Your Creative Process?

I rarely sit down to write on a strict schedule — most texts arise as answers to frequently asked questions or as attempts to explain complex color grading concepts. Ideas often come during product development or team discussions. I then move on to drafts, editorial reviews, and revisions. For me, it’s important that each text not only informs but also inspires.

Your Favorite Memory/Article(s) to This Day?

One of my favorite pieces is the first article I wrote about how analog processes became the foundation of our digital tool. It was honest and helped many people understand that Dehancer isn’t just a visual filter — it’s the result of years of hands-on experience and measurement. I’m also proud of the articles where I explain how color works in cinema — they help colorists and visual artists better understand their craft.

How Did You Hear About HackerNoon? Share With Us About Your Experience With HackerNoon.

I started reading HackerNoon before I ever contributed — I was looking for international platforms that shared deep technical knowledge. When I had the chance to publish here, it felt like an important milestone — HackerNoon is respected for the quality and depth of its content. I appreciate how the platform values subject-matter expertise and gives a voice to those who really understand their fields.

What Have You Learnt From Your Journey?

The biggest lesson is that niche knowledge can be valuable to a wide audience if you explain why it matters.





I’ve also learned that in the digital age, honesty, scientific rigor, and respect for analog heritage are especially appreciated. Even the most complex ideas can be made simple — and that’s a true skill.

Final Thoughts

Writing is a way to build bridges between technology and people. Especially in areas where aesthetics and science intersect. I want my work to not only develop the product but also inspire others — to experiment, to research, and maybe even to come back to film. Share your knowledge, even when it feels difficult — there will always be someone whose eyes you help open.





