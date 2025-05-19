Meet the HackerNoon Top Writers - Laszlo Fazekas and Kindness In Content Writing

Introduction

I'm László Fazekas, a full-time software developer and a “compulsive” writer. By that, I mean when an idea takes root in my mind, I can’t rest until I’ve written it out. Often, I only feel like I truly understand a topic once I’m able to explain it clearly to others. In that sense, writing is a byproduct of my thinking and learning process, but I also hope it brings value to others. I hope I can inspire people with my thoughts, just as the ideas of so many others have inspired me.





How Did You Start Writing?

I wrote my first serious essay when I was 12 for a competition—it was about what the world might look like if a fourth spatial dimension existed and we had the technology to access it. I wrote a few more essays like that, but soon I was completely captivated by the world of computers. After the age of 14, I focused almost entirely on writing code instead of words. I returned to writing in 2010 when I launched my first WordPress blog. In 2018, I migrated to Medium, and eventually found my way to HackerNoon…





How Has Technology Impacted The Way You Write?

When I was a kid, it seemed like the only way to share your thoughts with a broad audience was to write a book—but I never had the patience for that. Then the Internet and blogging changed everything. Suddenly, you could publish individual ideas—just a chapter or even a subchapter’s worth—and still reach people. That’s when my time came. My first blog was in Hungarian and had a modest readership, but it quickly became clear that if I wanted to truly reach a global audience, I had to start writing in English.





Technology has played a huge role in making that possible. Today, AI helps me polish my writing and make it more readable—something I’m genuinely grateful for.





Share About Your Journey Highlights?

After completing college and university, I spent several years working at the Institute for Computer Science and Control of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. I was around 28 when I left my full-time job to become a freelancer, working entirely from home. Not having to commute and having full control over my schedule freed up a lot of time, which allowed me to return to writing and start my blog.

Being a freelancer working from home can be stressful—there’s always uncertainty about what the future holds—but it was still absolutely worth it. Fortunately, a few years ago, I found a company that provides stable income while allowing me to continue working remotely and manage my own time. I feel like I’ve finally found the ideal balance.





What’s Your Creative Process?

I usually write about topics that are currently on my mind. It could be something programming-related that I’ve encountered at work, a new idea I came across online, or deeper subjects like simulated reality and the nature of consciousness—topics that have fascinated me for a long time. Sometimes these interests align with a HackerNoon writing contest, and I’ve been fortunate to place in some of them. That’s always incredibly motivating.





It’s not just about the prize money, but more about the recognition. It feels great to know that something I’ve written resonates with others and is seen as valuable.





Your Favorite Memory/Article(s) to This Day?

The first thing that comes to mind is my very first article on HackerNoon—it explored the idea that our Universe might actually be a giant neural network. It was selected as a Top Story right away, which gave me a huge motivational boost. Since then, I’ve written about a wide range of topics: alternative currencies, anonymous voting, blockchain, and AI-related programming, as well as philosophical essays and even the occasional sci-fi story.

It’s hard to pick a favorite or rank them myself. If anyone’s curious, they can check out my profile and decide for themselves which piece resonates the most with them.





How Did You Hear About HackerNoon? Share With Us About Your Experience With HackerNoon.

I first came across HackerNoon back when it still existed as a publication on Medium. I was already publishing on Medium at the time and thought some of my articles would be a good fit for HackerNoon’s profile. But by then, HackerNoon had already branched off and become its own independent platform, so I submitted my first piece directly on hackernoon.com.





What really impressed me was the attitude of the editors. They didn’t just approve my articles—they often made subtle improvements, rewording or restructuring parts where needed. That’s far beyond what you typically expect from an open publishing platform.





On top of that, they put a lot of effort into making sure articles reach a wide audience, which is no small feat in today’s noisy social media landscape. I really appreciate this team and have great respect for what they’re building.





What Have You Learnt From Your Journey?

We live in such a densely interconnected world that even the smallest contribution, like a well-written article, can trigger a chain reaction with real impact. I can recall seemingly insignificant moments in my own life that ended up completely changing its course.





We’re like tiny neurons in a giant brain. Everyone plays a role in the process, and it’s impossible to know which “neuron” first sparked a world-changing idea like the theory of relativity. Human culture is a collective creation.





That’s why I encourage everyone to share their thoughts. Who knows—maybe one of your articles will one day inspire the person who finds a cure for cancer or someone who makes the world a better place. I actually wrote a full article about this idea: How to Change the World?! Pocket Guide for People With a Messiah Complex.





Final Thoughts

A well-written article, a thought-provoking book, or even a small act of kindness can have a tremendous impact on the world. So just do it—create something meaningful, do something cool today. That’s my philosophy of life.





Check out Laszlo Fazekas’s HackerNoon profile here, and read more of his amazing stories!

HackerNoon Writers Spotlight is a special, exclusive interview series where HackerNoon’s Top Writers share about their writing journey on the net in this ever-evolving digital world.



