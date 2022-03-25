Search icon
Russian Invasion, Gas Prices, the Metaverse, and Other Stories For Inspiration

Official HackerNoon Writing Prompts HackerNoon profile picture

@prompts
Official HackerNoon Writing Prompts

If you’re experiencing writer’s block or just need to do something random and fun, you’ve come to the right place.

Happy "Not Monday" Hacker,


Do you have thoughts about technology, science, or whatever is trending on the internet?  Are these important thoughts which you’d like to share with the world?


If so, HackerNoon has a set of interview questions that is just right for you!


In case you don’t know where to start, listed below are some great topics to write about:







Ready to Get Started?


Here's what you need to do:


  1. Log into your HackerNoon account: https://hackernoon.com/login

  2. Use this link to automatically create an opinion template draft: https://app.hackernoon.com/new?template=opinion

  3. (To read the question list before starting a draft, follow this link: https://hackernoon.com/writing-prompt-please-share-your-opinion-list-of-interview-questions)

  4. Write your heart out.

  5. Submit!


With Care,

The HackerNoon Team


Written by Mónica Freitas with Edits by Ellen Stevens.

