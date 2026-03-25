RIV Coin Launches on Solana to Bridge Institutional Capital With DeFi Infrastructure

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byChainwire@chainwire

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March 25th, 2026
featured image - RIV Coin Launches on Solana to Bridge Institutional Capital With DeFi Infrastructure
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web3#web3#solana#chainwire#press-release#blockchain-development#crypto-based-treasury#token-launch#good-company

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