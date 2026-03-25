RIV Coin Launches on Solana to Bridge Institutional Capital With DeFi Infrastructure

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 24th, 2026/Chainwire/--RIV Coin ($RIV), a Vault protocol token built on the Solana blockchain, has officially launched as the core token of a reserve-backed digital asset ecosystem. The project introduces a verifiable reserve framework that enables off-chain capital to interact with on-chain liquidity while maintaining institutional privacy and verification standards. By combining reserve-backed liquidity with decentralized settlement infrastructure, RIV Coin creates a secure, scalable bridge for institutional investors to access DeFi markets. At the heart of the ecosystem is the On-Chain Vault, the transparent reserve engine that underpins the RIV network and supports its broader reserve-backed ecosystem. Within this structure, $RIV functions as the core utility and governance token, aligning ecosystem participation with long-term growth and credibility. Instead of relying on inflationary emissions, the model is designed to connect the role of $RIV to the expansion, strength, and utility of the network. Accelerating Institutional DeFi Adoption RIV Coin is developed within RIV Capital Group, an international group with an established presence across Europe and the MENA region. The capital from token purchases is allocated into a segregated vault within a regulated fund and invested through a diversified strategy that includes traditional financial assets and cryptocurrencies, connecting real financial activity with blockchain infrastructure. The project is led by founder and CEO Roberto Rivera, former derivatives trader with over 27 years of experience at major financial institutions, including American Express, Lehman Brothers and Nomura. From a regulatory perspective, the group operates in alignment with the regulatory frameworks across Europe and the MENA region. Beyond the token, the RIV ecosystem includes StablePay, a crypto-to-fiat payment solution for merchants, and the RIV Wallet, a multi-chain wallet integrating initially Cosmos, then Solana and Ethereum for secure digital asset management. Together, these solutions position RIV Coin to drive institutional adoption of DeFi and accelerate mainstream crypto investment. The launch of this utility token represents a new paradigm in digital finance, combining institutional capital, verifiable reserves, and DeFi infrastructure to create a system where real economic activity drives rewards and protocol value. With its regulated, reserve-backed model, RIV Coin is on track to lead the next wave of institutional DeFi adoption and set a new standard for secure digital asset investments. About RIV Coin RIV Coin ($RIV) is a protocol token built on the Solana blockchain. The project introduces a verifiable reserve framework and a fee distribution model linked to real network usage. Operating within the RIV Capital Group ecosystem, a Luxembourg-based holding of investments, RIV Coin bridges institutional capital with decentralized finance markets, providing secure, regulated access to DeFi opportunities and positioning itself as a pioneering solution for institutional crypto adoption. RIV Capital Group Disclosure: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Contact Guido Rocco grk@riv-capital.com This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program Program Program Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are speculative, complex, and involve high risks. This can mean high prices volatility and potential loss of your initial investment. You should consider your financial situation, investment purposes, and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of the information stated in this article. #DYOR