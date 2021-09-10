Immerse Yourself With the Best VR Games

The best VR games in 2021 feature worlds that can be fully experienced without ever stepping out of the comfort of your home. Fruit Ninja VR offers four distinct game modes: Classic Mode, Arcade Mode, Zen, Survival Mode and Survival Mode. Ocean Descent lets you explore the depths of the sea with ultra-realistic graphics. Batman: Arkham VR makes you feel like the caped crusader; trust us, we're about to take you on a ride! The best PlayStation VR games of 2021?