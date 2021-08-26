Comparing the 7 Best Microphones for Gaming in 2021

The best gear can spell the difference between a good game and an infuriatingly bad one. High-quality gaming mics make all the difference. The only problem with this is that microphones come in different shapes and sizes, it may a bit bothersome to select the right one you need. Below for your convenience, we’ve compiled a list of the best microphones for gaming in 2021. Let’s check them out; compare them to the best mics for gaming.