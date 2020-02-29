17 Smart Tech Kitchen Products to Buy in 2020

With each passing day, technology keeps on getting smarter and intends to make human life easier. Even the basic things we use on a regular basis have turned advanced. Nowadays Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa have become common things in homes and commercial places. The kitchen now adopts some advanced gadgets to simplify the cooking process. Whether you want to prepare meals for a huge mass of people or just brew a cup of coffee, the smart tech kitchen products discussed below will help you a lot.

1. Smart WiFi Instant Pot

The smart WiFi Instant Pot is everybody’s favorite compact-sized kitchen appliance which is totally upgraded. In addition to performing like a standard Instant Pot, this smart kitchen appliance can work as a slow cooker, a pressure cooker, a rice cooker, a yogurt maker, a cake maker, a steamer, etc. Basically, this instant pot is a WiFi-enabled version that connects to an app and also it is Alexa-enabled.

2. Smart 12-Cup Coffee Maker

This smart coffee maker is beautifully designed to complement any Foosball Coffee Table . Using this smart 12-cup coffee maker, you can ask Alexa to brew your coffee. So, right at the convenience of your bed, you will get fresh coffee to start your day. There is no need for downloading any special apps to regulate the functioning of this smart coffee maker. All you have to do is use the Alexa app or communicate with your Echo device.

3. Automatic Pan Stirrer with Timer

Out of all the Kitchen Timers available in the market, this automatic pan stirrer comes with advanced timer functionality. It does not come equipped with Alexa functionality but it proves to be a lifesaver in your kitchen. For those recipes that require constant stirring, simply pop it in the pan, adjust the timer, and finally, it would stir the dish for you.

4. Otto Automatic Hand Soap Dispenser

Now there is no need to touch the soap bottle ever again if you buy this soap dispenser. When using this Otto automatically working hand soap dispenser, you simply need to put your hand below the sensor. Subsequently, this portable gadget gives out the soap for you. Its functioning does not need an internet connection. However, it would avoid bacteria from spreading in your kitchen. The entire operation is made hands-free. There is the presence of a fluid level indicator window. It enables you to know the time to refill.

5. Connected Kitchen Scale

The Connected Kitchen scale is more than simply a smart scale. It easily connects to around hundreds of recipes via the convenience of a smartphone app. It simplifies the process of changing ingredients and portion sizes. The more amounts of single-bowl recipes imply less clean-up. There is support for auto progress. The included wireless button makes sure there is no need to touch your device by your dirty fingers

6. WiFi Sous Vide Precision Cooker

Now you can upgrade to your sous vide cooking game through the use of this precision cooker made by Anova. This WiFi-enabled precision cooker is specially designed to assist you to slow-cook any recipe with great perfection. There is an app included and it streamlines the working of this cooker. This precision cooker comes with enhanced power, quick heat-up times and powerful WiFi connection. All these features are made available in a durable yet compact body of this cooker.

7. Smart WiFi Air Fryer

In this smart air fryer, there are 11 cooking modes included. This WiFi-enabled air fryer easily pairs with an app that assists you to cook 100+ recipes. Moreover, it is easy to control the settings and pair with Alexa. You can operate this smart air fryer with the touch of a button.

8. Smart Kitchen Thermometer

This kitchen thermometer unit is capable to track two temperatures simultaneously on your smartphone through an app. Therefore, it proves to be an excellent kitchen gadget for use during outdoors. You can effectively use it to measure temperature while cooking multiple recipes at once. The supported Bluetooth range is 150 feet and it comes with 150 hours of battery life. There is a facility of magnetic mounting with a bright display.

9. Perfect Drink Smart Scale

The homeowners and hotel owners will love this smart drink scale to prepare perfect cocktails whenever you want. You can easily select from a wide range of recipes along with the use of an app. It is easy to select from more than 400 recipes in the app. This scale effortlessly weighs every ingredient while you pour.

10. Balance Smart Personal Blender

Basically, this smart blender easily connects to Bluetooth connection through an app. You can effortlessly update your grocery list and keep track of the nutritional info for all your preferred smoothies. With the help of implemented smart technology, this blender pairs easily you’re your smart device to display nutritional content in real-time.

11. GeniCan Scanner

There are many people who have already thrown out a vacant bottle of ketchup and forgot to order more such bottles. The GeniCan easily attaches to trash can; therefore, you can easily scan items while you throw them inside to add them to your shopping list.

12. 2-Slice High Speed Smart Toaster

You can refer to the cooksook to prepare delicious recipes. This smart toaster comes with touch-screen and many advanced features. Furthermore, it comes with the smart cooking sensors which perfectly toast bagels, waffles, bread, pastries, and muffins. This smart toaster also includes a 15-second reheat function.

13. Cue Smart Induction Burner & Fry Pan

In this smart kitchen product, the embedded sensors contained in both the pan and the cooktop enable them to connect to the accompanying app of Cue. It easily guides you through recipes and makes sure you don’t undercook or overcook a meal. The advanced integration technology successfully controls the cooking procedure through detailed steps.

14. GE Smart Countertop Microwave Oven

Whether you are looking for an Omelet Maker or toast bread, this smart microwave oven is a perfect choice. This GE smart microwave easily connects to Amazon Alexa. Thus, you could easily control it using your voice. There is the inclusion of the scan-to-cook technology which perfectly cooks your food every time.

15. The June Oven

If you have desired to control your microwave oven by your voice then this oven can be considered. It comes with smart features and Alexa capabilities to let you control the cooking process in the oven. The implemented automatic features make sure this June Oven is versatile.

16. Connected Double Oven Electric Convection Range

There are many people who do not know that they can talk to your oven. This electric convection range from GE is a superb example of cooking different recipes with great ease. It easily connects to WiFi; therefore, you can set it up to function with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Nest, and other apps.

17. Samsung 4-Door Refrigerator With Family Hub

This smart refrigerator belongs to Samsung's line of smart fridges. It comes implemented with Family Hub and Bixby, recognized as Samsung's voice assistant. There is a facility of a built-in camera. So, you can easily take a look at your refrigerator while you are outside your home.

