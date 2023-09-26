38 Stories To Learn About Food

Let's learn about via these 38 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Food /Learn Repo 1. Why We Should All Pay Attention To Recent Food Tech Innovations There is a lot of food tech innovations out there that have been popping up over the past few years. And food tech has become a fairly popular industry to be in 2. 7 Companies with Recipe APIs in 2022 An overview of 7 Companies with recipe APIs in 2022 3. Startup Interview: "Not as many people genuinely care about food security as they should" Grow fast and fix things: if you aren’t fixing things, you are not growing fast enough. Look where "move fast and break things" has gotten us. 4. What's Inside Junk Food? Remember how your mom told you to finish your food before getting dessert? It turns out your mom was right! 5. On Food Waste and Relevance of Privacy: Noonies Nominee Paran Sonthalia Noonies 2021 nominee, Paran Sonthalia, is still a Berkley student. But that didn't stop him on the mission of reducing food waste. Hear more from him here. 6. The Ultimate Hamburger Grilling Guide What if I ask you what you want to have right now? If I were you, I would surely say hamburger. Nothing is better than a juicy, cheesy, perfectly grilled hamburger. However, not everyone can make a perfectly grilled hamburger. You need to nail every step and cook the meat at the right temperature to make a perfect hamburger. This article is the ultimate hamburger grilling guide with step by step process to make the perfect hamburger. 7. Food Tech Stories: How These Guys Built A Multi-Billion Dollar Family Business Who doesn’t know Panda Express? It is a fast-food restaurant chain that offers American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is a forward-runner in the Asian restaurant chain niche. The idea of Panda Express was born in the United States. First restaurants used to be located in shopping mall food courts, but the chain has been expanded since then. You can see Panda Express in universities, airports, military bases, amusement parks, and other places. 8. What’s the Healthiest Way to Lose Weight We would all like to lose body fat rapidly. However, not only is that nearly impossible (get real), but it’s also incredibly unhealthy. According to the people who lose weight gradually (one-to-two pounds per week) are more successful in keeping the weight off. 9. Reconstructing Our Food Supply Chains with Blockchain Technology Blockchain technology can streamline and restructure the way that we interpret global supply lines, a change that may be vital for addressing climate change. 10. How Blockchain can Disrupt the Restaurant Industry This article talks about blockchain and restaurant tech to disrupt and uplift the restaurant industry after COVID-19. 11. How AI is Transforming the Grab&Go Food Market 12. Brainpower And Brainberries: 7 Food Ideas to Hack your Brain Are you a programmer who wants to know what are the best food that would best fit your lifestyle? Developers and programmers can have very demanding jobs. They stay up for long hours and require a lot of brainpower in order to get their work done and meet their deadlines. 13. Diving into the Legal Issues of NFTs in FoodTech The implementation of NFT leads not only to the improvement of operations and brand image but also causes some legal issues which are worth knowing about. 14. How Social Media Can Help You Eat Healthily Just about everyone who has tried to make radically healthier changes to their daily food consumption have realized that this is easier to accomplish with some kind of support system aside from your own will to succeed. It is a great help for people to cheer you on, support you, give you advice, or even criticize you on your way to better eating and overall health. 15. 5 Important Things We've Learned from Nonprofits Working in Food Security Here are 5 useful takeaways we've learned from nonprofits working in food security. 16. Food Tech Stories: Food On Wheels Can Solve Last Mile Problem Urbanization is a common process in many regions of the world, including a huge proportion of people in less developed countries. Rapid urbanization can cause many problems, including poverty and food insecurity, which can make it harder for citizens to eat a healthy diet. No matter how hard policymakers are trying to promote healthy and sustainable diets, it’s still an acute problem in modern cities. 17. Emerging Food Technology Trends & Insights for 2022 The food industry is one industry that benefits from the use of technology, from data gathering, food quality, blockchain tech and supply chain tracking. 18. What These 4 Charities Are Doing to Fight Hunger Doing the Pandemic We spoke to four food security organizations in Colombia, Portugal, South Africa, and the United States to better understand the challenges facing organizations 19. Here's Why 70% of Americans Are Overweight or Obese Sollozzo goes over why 70% of Americans are overweight. 20. Food Tech Stories: How Sugarmate Helps People With Diabetes Today, most people with diabetes opt to deal with their condition with the help of a continuous glucose monitor or CGMs. Since finger prick testing is not really convenient, CGMs are a great option. And they give a surge of information nonstop as well. However, most data is useless unless the right tools are used to analyze it. 21. Bolstering Food Integrity With Blockchain How Blockchain Could Enhance Our Food Integrity? 22. Traditional Ukrainian Food: Beginners Guide Ukrainian's love to eat. As a result, there is a variety of dishes to choose from. Light flavours and heavenly taste is what describes Ukrainian food the best. However they're not easy to prepare. You cannot prepare Ukrainian food as taco in seven minutes. It takes time, and it's totally worth it. Traditional Ukrainian food consists of a lot of ingredients like meat, vegetables, seasonings, some herbs, etc. There is a diversity of ingredients and that is what brings out the unique taste it has. 23. Healthy Eating Under Coronavirus Quarantine Eating out has become a big part of our lives and with everyone now at home, a lot needs to change to make up for it. Before this lockdown, Americans would eat out on average nearly 6 times per week. Eating at home is still popular - Americans spend around $4,400 annually on food for their fridge; around 7% of their total annual spending. In these past few weeks, however, going to grocery stores has been discouraged and most restaurants have been closed. This has caused many to stock up on a variety of items. Shoppers are stocking up on goods like canned foods, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and bottled water. Sales for some of these items such as oat milk and medical masks are up by hundreds of percent and other products like frozen and fresh fruit, dried beans, bath and shower wipes, and water all have higher sales that are higher by a noticeable amount. 24. Food Tech Stories: The Secret Of The Sustainable Food System The EAT-Lancet report is the primary full logical report of what comprises a sound eating regimen from a sustainable food system, and which activities can support and accelerate food framework change. 25. Top 10 App Ideas for Restaurant and Food Business Startups in 2022 This post will provide you with the best app ideas for restaurant and food business startups to use as a springboard 26. The Future of Protein Have you ever tasted a veggie burger? Are you a vegan? You have a vegan friend, should you turn vegan? Did you ever thought about stop eating meat? Are you aware of animal slaughtering? 27. 7 Shopify Alternatives to Create an Online Food Delivery Platform Top Shopify alternatives restaurateurs must consider to develop their online food delivery platform. 28. The Dark Side of Food Delivery: Inside Uber Eats, Zomato, and Deliveroo In this thread, the slogging community discusses their thoughts on food delivery services, their impact on the food industry, and the main perks and drawbacks. 29. What is the Best Pizza Topping? (Slogging Insights) In this slogging thread, the team at Hackernoon discusses the best pizza topping. The debate gets heated with the Hackernoon team heavily divided on the best. 30. What is the Best Brunch? In this Slogging thread, the team at Hackernoon, discusses, what the best brunch is. We also talk about why Gordon Ramsay is heavily overrated. 31. Mental Health Awareness Month: How to Maintain Good Mental Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic Stress, anxiety, and fear are normal responses to actual or perceived threats, especially when confronted with uncertain situations. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are experiencing heightened levels of stress and anxiety. 32. Oxidative Priority: Understanding the Science Behind Fat Loss This time I want to introduce one rule. The one that is underneath most diets. It is the Oxidative Priority, and how this is related to fat loss. 33. Should We Gene-Edit Our Fruits and Vegetables? In this slogging thread, our community discussed the benefits of gene editing, and how it is different from GMOs. 34. The Whole Shebang of McDonald’s Business Model and Branding Strategies Let’s unravel McDonald’s Business Model and Branding Strategies. Read what makes the world's largest restaurant chain by revenue profitable & recession proof. 35. The Food Truck: An Old Business Idea Worth Exploring? Food trucks have been around for quite some time now, an idea sprung forth from an older necessity-driven idea, the chuckwagon. It is a simple proposition, really: instead of the public going to a restaurant or diner to eat, the food comes to them. One could consider it the older cousin of straight-to-your-door food delivery. 36. How Come Junk Food is Still An Epidemic? First part of this article: https://hackernoon.com/junk-food-whats-inside-it-107ar30zv 37. Are Insects The Future of Food? In this slogging thread, our random channel community discusses Japan's vending machines' new snack: insects! 38. 20 Mouthwatering WordPress Restaurant Themes to Make You and Your Business Salivate If you want to make your online restaurant modern and functional, you should choose a professionally advanced WordPress theme that comes with all essentials. Thank you for checking out the 38 most read stories about Food on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo