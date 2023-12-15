Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Revolutionizing Blockchain: U2U Network's Modular Approach to Scalability and Web3 Infrastructureby@ishanpandey

    Revolutionizing Blockchain: U2U Network's Modular Approach to Scalability and Web3 Infrastructure

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In an enlightening Hackernoon interview, Trung Trang Nguyen, the brain behind U2U Network, sheds light on how they're tackling blockchain's scalability dilemma. Their unique U2U Subnet, fueled by innovative technologies like UMV and OstracismVM, promises infinite scalability without compromising security. Addressing the surging needs of Web3, U2U Network ensures robust support for decentralized applications, boasting up to 500,000 TPS and rapid transaction finality. Their parallel processing capability and focus on energy efficiency make them a frontrunner in blockchain's future, particularly in real-world applications, while also carving a niche in the green blockchain movement.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Revolutionizing Blockchain: U2U Network's Modular Approach to Scalability and Web3 Infrastructure
    web3 #blockchain-scalability #u2u
    Ishan Pandey HackerNoon profile picture

    @ishanpandey

    Ishan Pandey

    Building and Covering the latest events, insights and views in the AI and Web3 ecosystem.

    Receive Stories from @ishanpandey

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Korea Blockchain Week and MarketAcross to Promote Blockchain Thought Leadership in Asia
    Published at Jun 06, 2022 by ishanpandey #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    Unlocking the Future: Core's Seed Abstraction Redefines Web3 Wallet Creation
    Published at Dec 19, 2023 by ishanpandey #web3-wallet-creation
    Article Thumbnail
    Exploring Cosmos: The Rise of Inter Protocol in Decentralized Finance
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by ishanpandey #cosmos-network
    Article Thumbnail
    The Importance of Friendship and How It Connects To Mental Health
    Published at Jan 02, 2024 by iulliad #friendship
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!