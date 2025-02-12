Regulatory Clarity on Wallets Will Shape DeFi in 2025





Digital assets are in a unique place as we enter 2025.





The not-so-nascent-anymore industry finds itself in the unique position of still feeling like the Wild West while simultaneously grappling with increasing regulatory oversight.





Everywhere we look, major jurisdictions are implementing comprehensive frameworks to reign in the less desirable elements of Web3.





From Europe's Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation to Singapore’s forward-thinking Project Guardian, Web3 is quickly leaving its cradle and to be embraced by the loving arms of regulators.





Web3 wallet providers in particular find themselves in a challenging place. Having evolved into sophisticated financial interfaces, these entities must balance the rapidly iterating landscape of decentralized finance with increasingly stringent regulatory compliance requirements.





Whether non-custodial software providers or digital asset custodians, a new era is dawning for Web3 wallets—one where regulatory navigation is as crucial as appeasing a growing user base.

Forthcoming Clarity Across Jurisdictions

The regulatory landscape for Web3 wallets is diverse across the many jurisdictions in which they operate. While recent regulatory developments offer clarity, they also pose challenges for wallet providers.





For example, Brazilian lawmakers are considering strict restrictions on self-custody wallets due to stablecoin usage in the jurisdiction . This would mean mandatory registration of previously self-hosted wallets – no more MetaMask in Brazil.

Europe

In Europe, the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework went into full effect on December 30, 2024 . This legislation establishes a comprehensive framework across all 27 EU member states, aiming to foster a unified approach that will replace the previously fragmented and patchworked regulations on digital assets. MiCA introduces strict licensing requirements for service providers, including Web3 wallets, and enforces new market abuse rules that directly impact wallet providers' operations.





MiCA’s enforcement is already redefining the digital asset landscape on the continent. Most notably, stablecoin giant Tether has wound down EU operations and offered redemption of its EURT token. This departure highlights the complex decisions facing crypto companies under the new regulatory regime. Some choose to stay and comply, while others uproot entirely.

United States

The primary legislation impacting digital asset custody in the United States is Staff Accounting Bulletin 121 (SAB 121) . This Bulletin requires entities to record any custodied digital assets as liabilities on their balance sheets, a challenging rule that has sparked significant pushback from crypto-native asset custodians. There have been several recent legislative attempts to overturn SAB121, and the incoming Trump administration has hinted that they will either significantly amend or repeal the Bulletin . Such a move will reshape how financial institutions approach crypto custody services in the U.S. and potentially open up significant opportunities for wallet providers operating in the jurisdiction.

Hong Kong and Singapore

The Asian financial hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore have drafted forward-thinking legislative frameworks for digital assets. Hong Kong's Monetary Authority (HKMA) mandates that 98% of client digital assets be held in cold storage and requires that all custodied assets maintain insurance coverage. Singapore has also positioned itself as the region's leading digital asset hub. The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s groundbreaking Project Guardian has served as a defining sandbox for global financial institutions, and the city-state doubled its crypto license approvals in 2024.





These developments point to a broader shift for Web3 wallets and the crypto industry as a whole.





As jurisdictions worldwide implement stricter oversight frameworks, wallet providers face mounting pressure to integrate compliance features while maintaining the decentralized benefits that initially attracted many users to the new technology.

A Compliant-by-Design Solution

The solutions best suited for balancing innovation and regulation are those purpose-built to do so from the beginning. In this field, Stellar dominates . The decade-old blockchain has long-anticipated the convergence of traditional finance (TradFi) and cryptocurrency.





Rather than treat regulatory compliance as an afterthought, or assume clarity would never come, Stellar built these aspects into its core architecture. This forward-thinking configuration has laid a foundation that's thus far appealed to builders, regulators, and especially institutions.





One of the core aspects of Stellar’s attractiveness lies in how its native asset issuance controls allow financial institutions to maintain regulatory oversight while leveraging the efficiencies of blockchain technology.





These controls, which include robust transaction monitoring and automated regulatory reporting capabilities, help organizations fulfill their reporting obligations without needing to sacrifice the benefits of blockchain technology.





TradFi players looking to benefit from blockchain-native and tokenized real-world assets have found that these frameworks mesh well with evolving regulatory standards while still allowing for flexible innovation.





So far, Stellar has demonstrated how distributed ledger technology can evolve to meet the needs of a regulated financial ecosystem while remaining flexible enough to stand the test of time.

Web3 Wallets on Stellar

Freighter Wallet is a non-custodial browser extension wallet built for the Stellar ecosystem. With full support of Soroban’s latest features, Freighter has quickly become the go-to wallet for the emerging DeFi ecosystem on Stellar among both users and developers.





Lobstr wallet is the most popular Web3 wallet that’s designed specifically for Stellar. Its user-friendly interface makes managing Stellar Lumens (XLM) and Stellar-based assets simple, and the wallet’s built-in exchange allows users to trade assets directly within the app.





Solar Wallet , developed by SatoshiPay, is another Stellar-specific wallet. It maintains a focus on speed and smooth user experience, and boasts an integration with the Stellar Decentralized Exchange (DEX).





Trust Wallet , owned by Binance, also supports Stellar assets. With a user-friendly interface, this wallet makes it easy for both beginners and experienced users to manage their Stellar assets.

Stellar’s Soroban Offers A Middle Ground for Compliant DeFi

In March 2024, Stellar launched its smart contract platform – Soroban . Its architecture allows for 150 transactions per second to be settled on the main chain with 5-second finality, while allowing for customizable DeFi applications to be deployed using their own configurations. This blend of speed and customizability maximizes security and stability for transactions executed on Soroban.





Traditional financial institutions using the platform can create complex derivatives, structured products, and other financial instruments easily, without needing to maintain deep in-house blockchain expertise. The accessibility, modularity, and built-in compliance features of Soroban make it an attractive choice for TradFi players.





These compliance features include built-in KYC/AML checks and automated regulatory reporting features, which ease the reporting burden for operators and end users. For regulated entities looking to harness the power of DeFi, Soroban offers a strong compromise of flexibility and compliance.





So far, entities like OwlTing Group are finding Soroban an easy platform with which to integrate . They cite the streamlined nature of Soroban when compared to other more retail-focused DeFi offerings.

Conclusion

Web3 wallets are evolving as fast as the regulatory landscape that governs them. While there are a plethora of options on the market for consumers, the rising tide of regulation is an important consideration when selecting a wallet.





Platforms like Stellar and Soroban demonstrate that compliance and innovation aren't mutually exclusive. By embedding regulatory considerations into their core architecture while enabling advanced DeFi capabilities, they're charting a path forward for the industry.





Using a Stellar wallet is as simple as using any other Web3 wallet, and presents an enticing option for new and veteran crypto users. As traditional finance increasingly embraces digital assets, compliance-first platforms like Stellar are positioning themselves to lead the next wave of financial innovation.